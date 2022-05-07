Property owners in Bell County now have just over a week to protest their property appraisals, as the deadline looms.
Residents who are unsatisfied with their proposed home values have until May 16 to file a protest with the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
Residents can protest their property’s proposed value by either going online to the district’s website or visiting one of its offices.
The district’s website, which has more information about the protest process, can be found at bellcad.org.
Many in the county are expected to see the values of their homes and properties increase this year. The district has reported taxable value increases of up to 38.91% for some taxing entities.
Chief Appraiser Billy White said he and his staff try to reflect as close to 100% of a home’s value in these appraisals by looking at local market conditions.
“Basically, our job is to mirror what is going on in the real estate market,” White said. “The market has just been tremendous this past year, in regards to what is going on with supply. That low amount of supply, and high demand, has pushed the prices up, and our job is to value them at what we think their market value is as of Jan. 1.”
Many local entities have seen sharp increases in the preliminary estimates of taxable values this year.
Temple has seen a preliminary increase of 18.91%, from $6.6 billion to $7.8 billion, while Belton saw an 18.23% increase, from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. Killeen saw a similar increase as the other two cities, rising by 19.38%, from $7.7 billion to $9.2 billion.
Temple Independent School District saw a 17.45% increase, from $5 billion to $5.9 billion, with Belton ISD rising by 24.37% and Killeen ISD up by 20.12%.
Moody ISD rose by the most, going from $61.9 million to $86 million, a 38.91% increase.
White said that this year, due the large increases in home values, those looking to protest may not see a reduction in the amount of property taxes paid.
White said this was due to the homestead exemption cap many residents have on their properties. The cap, he said, limits the increased taxable value of a home to 10% more than what was paid the previous year.
An example of this is if a home valued at $200,000 doubled to $400,000, the homeowner with an exemption would only pay property taxes on an appraised value of $220,000.
White said the district has seen about 19% of accounts this year hit that cap.