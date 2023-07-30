Maya Maxwell, a capital murder co-defendant charged in the slayings of two Temple residents, is expected offer her plea to lesser charges in the case Tuesday.
Maxwell testified as a state key witness in the nearly two-month-long trial of convicted capital murderer Cedric Marks, which ended in early June. Jurors convicted Marks and sentenced him to die for the Jan. 3, 2019, killings of Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin at a Killeen home.
The co-defendant will offer her plea Tuesday afternoon in the case before Judge Steve Duskie in the 426th District Court, located at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton, court records show.
Maxwell’s agreement with prosecutors calls for pleading guilty to two counts of tampering with a corpse, punishable by two to 20 years in prison, in exchange for the dismissal of the capital murder charge.
John P. Galligan, a longtime criminal defense attorney in Bell County and Marks’ standby counsel, posted on social media that he was disappointed in a delay in Maxwell’s plea, initially scheduled for June 11. The delay, he said, was caused because Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza was out of town at the time.
“Showboating — does the DA really need to be present at the time of a guilty plea on a deal that he negotiated well over a year ago?” Galligan said.
Maxwell, who was pregnant with Marks’ child at the time of the killings, provided key details about the slayings when she testified at Marks trial. Her hair was longer than it was when her police mug shot was taken and she wore a green prison jumpsuit with her hands cuffed in front of her.
She testified that the bodies were moved to a shallow grave about 20 miles from a Henrietta, Okla., Walmart where Marks and Maxwell were captured on surveillance video. The grave was near the Northfork Cemetery where Marks’ mother is buried.
Maxwell discussed how Marks came into contact with Scott and Swearingin on Jan. 3, 2019, after dropping him off by the side of Swearingin’s West Temple residence.
While under the impression Marks was meeting a friend named Alex, she said drove around the area at his command until she grew impatient and then went to the house and saw Scott on the ground handcuffed to the leg of a desk.
Maxwell later drove back to a Killeen residence of Rebecca Adney where she and Marks were staying while they were in Bell County. Adney, who was in Wyoming at the time, was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Marks that spanned seven years.
“I went back to Rebecca’s house and waited,” Maxwell said. “He said he would be back soon. Just give him a minute. Everything’s OK.”
Hours later, Marks — who was in Bell County to surrender to the police for a burglary charge at Scott’s home — returned and entered the residence through the garage. He led Scott and Swearingin, who he brought in handcuffs to Adney’s Killeen residence via Swearingin’s Hyundai Genesis.
Marks then placed the Temple residents in the bathtubs of separate bathrooms.
Although Marks told the two he was going to let them go home, Maxwell, who was at the time sitting on the living room floor, detailed how that statement quickly lost any sense of truth.
“The last thing I heard (Michael) say was, ‘Thank you,’” she said.
Witness to slayings
“Mr. Marks put him in a choke hold,” Maxwell testified during the Marks trial. “He was behind him and put his right arm around his neck. I heard him choking and struggling. A lot of blood came out of Michael’s mouth.”
Maxwell, in between tears, told the jury how Marks struggled with Swearingin for approximately five minutes before he carried Jenna — handcuffed at her wrists and ankles — into the bathroom and showed her Swearingin’s lifeless body.
“She got scared. Her eyes got really big. She didn’t say anything,” Maxwell said. “Then he brought her back into the small bathroom. All I heard him say was, ‘Ready?’ Then he shut the door and I heard the same sounds coming out of that bathroom that I just heard come from Michael.”
Like Swearingin just minutes before, the sounds of Scott fighting for her life began to fade, Maxwell said.
When Marks exited the bathroom, he grabbed trash bags and placed them over the victims’ heads and bodies and secured them with black electrical tape before he shifted his focus toward relocating Swearingin’s vehicle away from Adney’s home.
Maxwell and Marks stopped at the Henryetta, Okla., Walmart, where the pair purchased a shovel, new clothes and new shoes with cash on Jan. 4, 2019 — an incident that was captured by store surveillance cameras.
Maxwell noted how Marks purchased a smaller shoe size to make it less likely for law enforcement to connect him to the 6-foot by 3-foot grave they were about to dig on a vacant property in Clearview. She recounted the lengths at which Marks took to actually place Scott and Swearingin into the grave that took him approximately an hour to dig.
“He put an extension cord around Michael and dragged his body,” she said. “He put Jenna’s body over his shoulder. He had to break rigor to put (Jenna) in the hole on top of Michael.”
As the bodies were buried, Marks told the sobbing Maxwell to be quiet or someone would hear.
During closing statements, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell reminded jurors that over the last few months, the first time they’d heard Marks’ theory that a possible boyfriend of Maxwell was the real murderer didn’t come until a verdict had been rendered in the capital murder case.
“The first time any version of that story had been told was after you delivered a verdict of guilty,” Newell told the jury.
Newell said any theory other than that presented by the state was just more of Marks’ manipulation tactics.
“If you believe that we doctored all this photo and video evidence and it was really Maya who killed Jenna and Michael, then the manipulation is working,” Newell told the jury.
Marks’ father, Otis Marks, previously told the Telegram that the state’s key witnesses — Maxwell and Ginell McDonough — sought to avoid further prosecution.
“Ginell, she was working for a deal,” he said. “Maya, she was working for a deal.”
Jury decision
Jury foreman Zachary Gauthier said the panel followed the evidence in the case to reach its decisions in Marks case.
“A lot of it was formulating a timeline that for us made it more reasonable than not — there was no way he was not directly involved in the process of taking their lives and kidnapping them and dumping the car off, etc,” Gauthier said in an interview with the Telegram. “His phone and her phone were linked right there. There’s no disputing that information. I don’t believe anyone changed a couple hundred lines of phone records matched to cell towers and land navigation.”
Gauthier said despite Marks’ repeated attempts to cast doubt on his guilt, jurors didn’t buy it.
“They say reasonable doubt,” Gauthier said. “Well, nobody really had any reasonable doubt that he was guilty as charged.”