“He will always be with you” was the theme of the CARE Leadership Network’s 21st annual back-to-school community prayer service Sunday afternoon at Temple Bible Church.
The program consisted of educational and other community leaders either reading a scripture or saying a prayer, all in support of area students who are entering the new school year.
“We’re reaching out to you … the one true God who has everything that we need,” said Danny Cunningham, a TBC pastor, in the opening prayer.
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, welcomed everyone and thanked the Community Alternative Resources Empowerment Leadership Network for holding the event. He said he couldn’t think of a better way to begin the school year “than to ask community leaders to pray for our students.
“What we teach and how we teach are important,” he said. “But there is nothing as important as who we teach.”
It is the responsibility of educators to “teach, care and love His children the way He would,” Ott said.
A joint choir of the Belton High Madrigals and the Temple High Polyfoniks sang the national anthem as the audience stood. Later in the program, Lela Butler of New Day Fellowship Church in Temple sang “I Just Can’t Give Up Now” and “Every Praise,” accompanying herself on the keyboard.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis read a joint proclamation from himself and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter. It called for a time of renewal and dedication across America of “our faith in the promise of education.”
Joining Davis on the platform, Belton City Councilman Craig Pearson said that in these times “truth has been difficult to discern. We have sought to do what is best.”
Pearson read from James 3:17: “But the wisdom that is from above is first pure.”
Michelle Masters, educational aid for Sparta Elementary, reading from I Thessalonians 5:12-14, urged everyone “to recognize those who labor among you … and to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake.” She also read from I Peter 5:2-3 to “shepherd the flock of God which is among you, serving as overseers, not by compulsion but willingly, not for dishonest gain but eagerly … being examples to the flock.”
In his prayer, Gil Hollie, TISD coordinator of community connections, thanked God “for watching over us thus far. I ask that you protect our children, protect our schools. We’ve called on you, Lord, before and you have heard us.”
Renee Morales, director of admissions and communication for Holy Trinity High School, read John 8:12: “I am the light of the world.”
David Shuttlesworth, a deacon at Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton, prayed for parents and others who fill that role for school students. He asked that they would have the wisdom and courage to give the needed time, as in showing up for extracurricular activities. He prayed that they would have the strength to discipline and love their children and would “turn to you our heavenly father as needed.”
“In my lifetime I have never seen more of a need for prayer,” Steve Cannon, executive director of J.A.I.L. (Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives) Ministry of Bell County, said while calling for a love offering for the Body of Christ Community Clinic.
The clinic provides free medical and dental care and is staffed by volunteers, said Donna Dunn, the clinic’s executive director,
“We’re so blessed to have your support,” she said.