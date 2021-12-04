Editor’s note: One in an ongoing series.
Master Sgt. Glenn Cathey’s service as a veteran of two wars included the liberation of a German concentration camp.
Like his father before him, transportation of needed goods was a big part of Cathey’s time in the Army.
Cathey, who turned 100 on Thursday, spent 21 years in the military and is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
Born on Dec. 2, 1921, in Indianola, Okla., Cathey was the oldest of eight siblings and helped work on the family farm until he was 17 and joined the National Guard. Cathey’s son Toby said his grandfather was initially upset about his father’s decision to join the military.
Toby, who told his father’s story since Cathey can no longer speak well, said his grandfather was concerned since he would be losing a key helper around the farm who he needed to plant crops.
“He told his daddy and he said, ‘Who is going to help me?” Toby said. “(My dad) said, ‘Dad, I am going to send y’all $15 a month.’ And this is when that was a lot of money.”
After joining the Army, Cathey was a part of the 45th Infantry Division known as the Thunderbirds.
The division, formed from National Guard units from the southwest United States, was initially deployed to North Africa. Cathey and his division later landed in Sicily, followed by fighting the Axis powers in Italy.
Toby said his father mainly worked to help transport supplies to soldiers during the war, driving a truck.
Cathey’s job was similar to his father’s, who served in World War I using pack mules to haul ammunition.
Going to the front lines, the convoys Cathey was in would hold supplies, later carrying back soldier’s bodies after their delivery.
“They would leave at night and take the ammunition up there in convoys,” Toby said. “He said, ‘I thought I was getting a good job but then I would realize that they would blow up the convoys every once and a while.’”
Toby pointed out his father’s job during the war was not entirely safe, with enemies targeting the supply chains with their attacks.
Concentration camp liberation
At the end of the war in 1945, Cathey was with the 45th Infantry Division when it helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp, located northwest of Munich, Germany.
“They were so hungry that they were licking off of garbage cans,” Sheryl Cathey, Toby’s wife, said. “It was so horrible.”
Toby said his father never talked much about the liberation of the camp until later in his life, having seen disturbing scenes he did not want to talk about.
“It was terrible, just terrible,” Toby said. “He had seen a lot of action all through Africa and Sicily, but that was, he said, the most terrible thing he had seen. There were skeletons.”
Fort Hood service
Following the war, Cathey returned to the United States and was stationed at Fort Hood, known as Camp Hood at the time.
Toby said he was very young when his father, who was still in the Army, returned to service for the Korean War.
“While he was in the war my grandmother and grandfather lived in Abilene, Texas, and we stayed with them,” Toby said. “I guess he saw me when I was born but he then didn’t see me until I was 3 or 4 years old.”
Korean War experience
Cathey later told his son the Korean War was much worse for him, mainly due to the cold the country would experience.
During this war, Cathey was a master sergeant, mainly overseeing and working in the mess halls.
Cathey later retired in 1962 after about 21 years of service, with his father being proud of him despite his initial opposition.
Local work
Toby said his father quit the Army to take a job with Robert Wendland, who owned Wendland Farm Products in the area, buying land and cattle for the company. Cathey would later become the state grain inspector.
Despite Cathey serving in the Army, Toby said his father was opposed to him joining the branch when he expressed interest after high school. Cathey recommended his son join the Navy, with his mother eventually convincing Toby to be the first in their family to go to college instead.
Toby said his father, who now lives in a senior living center, stayed active and strong willed well in to his 90s. He started using a wheelchair three years ago.