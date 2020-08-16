A road project in West Temple is closer to starting construction after new right of way tracts were acquired by the city.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of two pieces of right of way land for road expansion. The two Poison Oak Road tracts cost the city more than $279,000.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the Poison Oak project will increase the capacity of the road and improve accessibility to Belton Independent School District’s Charter Oak Elementary.
“This is an important project that will increase capacity and improve connectivity in a growing part of the city,” Weems said. “The project will also improve safety by softening curves and will extend the roadway to the east to connect with Old Waco Road and the future Outer Loop.”
The city authorized the use of eminent domain for both properties but the property owners continued to negotiate with officials.
Owners of the first property, 9009 Poison Oak Road, came to an agreement with the city to sell the land. The city estimated a total cost of $260,000 for the property and relocation costs.
City officials also reached an agreement with the owners of the second property, Wildcreek LLC, for use of the right of way while negotiations continue. The city agreed to pay $19,890 toward the acquisition, which goes toward the final price agreed upon for the right of way land.
Christina Demirs, Temple deputy city attorney, said the acquisition of the two tracts means the city now has 24 of the 31 rights of way needed. Two more properties will be up for consideration next week.
“We have acquired or have a possession and (a) use agreement in place for 24 of 31 rights of way needed,” Demirs said. “If approved, (the acquisitions) will give us 26 of 31 needed rights of way. The remaining five rights of way are still in negotiations or in litigation.”
Although Poison Oak Road includes two entrances into Charter Oak Elementary, Weems said the city aims to redirect most of the traffic along the road into the nearby neighborhood. He said the city also plans to keep at least one Poison Oak Road entrance to the school open for the construction’s duration.
Weems said the city expects bidding and construction to begin in spring 2021. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.