A Temple man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on three charges for violating a protective order and assaulting a family or household member.
Dewayne P. Voice, 42, was indicted on three charges — assault on a family member with a previous conviction, violation of a protective order and continuous violation of a protective order. He also faces eight other charges, including driving with an invalid license with previous conviction, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.
Voice remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds that totaled $237,500, jail records showed.
Voice is charged with assaulting a woman in the head who was a household member, according to the three-count indictment.
He is accused of violating a protective order issued Aug. 1, 2019, by now-retired state District Judge Fancy Jezek by sending text messages to the victim and coming within 1,000 yards of the woman when she was at a home in the 6000 block of South Fifth Street in Temple.
Sexual assault suspect
Deshun Patterson, 40, of Temple, was indicted on two criminal charges — aggravated sexual assault (repeat offender) and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
Patterson, who also uses the aliases Deshun Patterson and Deshaun Patterson, is accused of assaulting the woman during the weekend of Aug. 6-8 last year, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told a Temple police detective that Patterson arrived at her home with another woman. When the woman was left alone with Patterson, he allegedly placed a gun against the victim’s head and sexually assaulted her.
After the assault, Patterson reportedly threatened the victim by telling her that “she would be dead like the others” if she told anyone about the incident, the affidavit said.
Days later, Patterson “showed up at her residence, took a firearm out of the trunk of the vehicle he was driving, and came to her front door and knocked for some time before leaving,” the affidavit said.
Kempner suspect
A Kempner man was indicted on two criminal charges this week. He is accused of intoxication assault with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the two-count indictment.
Jacob Dewald, 30, is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing an injury to a passenger when he drove into a fixed object on Aug. 15, the indictment said.
Other, unrelated indictments
• Jesse C. Bratton, 33, of Moffett, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Daniel Cantu, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Edward E. Chaney, 24, of Belton, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• Torri N. Duke, 32, of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Michael J. Duvall, 31, of Nolanville, injury to disabled individual.
• Tressa L. Goodwin, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Shawnta M. Jones, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Raeanna M. Kinsley, 21, of Troy, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Emilio Lopez, 33, of Pflugerville, false alarm or report.
• Robert Miller, 47, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joshua D. Schiller Jr., 24, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Kevin Stackhouse, 25, of Killeen, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Nolen Wagoner, 51, of Edgewood, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.