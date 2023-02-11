Belton ISD permanently removed two books from its Lake Belton High School library collection after the school board discussed a Level III grievance presented before it Monday.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson — a personal account of his life growing up black and queer in Plainfield, N.J. — was removed for allegedly “violating the Texas Penal Code,” while “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable — a graphic novel that explores a fictional character’s sexuality, family and faith — was removed for “being pervasively vulgar.”
Both were a part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the campus opened to students in 2020, according to Belton ISD.
The motion, made by Area 2 trustee Erin Bass and seconded by trustee at-large Janet Leigh, passed in a 4-2 vote with support from Area 1 trustee Jeff Norwood, the board president; and trustee-at-large Ty Taggart. Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald and Area 4 trustee Chris Flor voted against it.
The meeting was held in closed session.
Brenda Howard, the Belton ISD community member who requested the hearing, called the move a hard-fought win for the students of Belton ISD, as it marked the conclusion of a months-long ordeal.
“Miracles do happen,” she told the Telegram. “Thank you all for continuing to pray over our schools. Nothing is possible without God, so keep the faith.”
Books ruled legal
Howard previously tried to have the two books removed when she presented her Level II grievance to Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, on Dec. 15, 2022.
“I received her decision on Jan. 6, 2023,” Howard said. “Her decision was to uphold the committee review decision.”
Lovesmith had cited the process outlined in EFB(LOCAL) — a Belton ISD policy that addresses library materials separately from instructional materials.
“Given that the process outlined in EFB(LOCAL) was fully implemented, and the books are not in violation of the Texas Penal Code, the decision by the committees to return both books to the library is upheld,” the Belton ISD administrator told Howard in an email.
Community standards
However, Howard continued to disagree.
“The Texas Penal Code 43.24(a)(2) and Texas Penal Code 43.21(a)(1) define sexually explicit content that minors are not allowed to have,” she said. “There is an ‘obscenity exemption’ to this content. This exemption was created to allow for sex education where there would be the mention of sexual organs, reproductive process, diagrams, etc. This has long been accepted as a place where there is educational value in the pamphlet, booklet, book, etc., for sex education.”
Howard, who did not expect the school board to take her side and remove the books, stressed how that exemption was never meant to allow sexually explicit books on campus.
“I stand firm that there is nothing about the ‘coming out story’ of ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ and ‘Kiss Number 8’ that has an educational value worth the graphic anal sex, sexual abuse and pervasive vulgarity that is on the pages of both books,” she said. “There is a whole collection of books at Belton ISD that explore the LGBTQ experience without the graphic sexual content.”
Reading to learn
However, some Belton ISD stakeholders previously have questioned these challenges.
“Something I valued in my time at Belton ISD was reading as much as I liked and being encouraged to do so,” Amber Rasura, a former Belton ISD student, said in a Facebook post. “I always had a high reading score, did well on AP English tests, and love to read as an adult. I feel that my love of reading has made me a better person and opened my eyes to other perspectives I would not necessarily have come across otherwise.”
Belton ISD parents currently can log in to Destiny, a program that lets users monitor available library content and to view their child’s library history.
“As always, parents continue to have say and oversight into materials their children are reading and checking out in Belton ISD libraries,” Belton ISD Matt Smith said in a statement earlier this school year. “We respect that you are your child’s first and most important teacher and thank you for your partnership.”