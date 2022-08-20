Instead of combat drills and long runs, a Temple company will help the U.S. Army’s noncommissioned officers with a new type of training.
Topsarge Business Solutions of Temple announced it had secured a four-year, $2.6-million contract with the Army Research Institute. The contract is for the leadership development company to help in the creation of methods to help develop senior noncommissioned officers.
Dan Elder, managing partner of the company, said this agreement was a continuation of a previous contract that helped lower-level officers.
Elder said the company takes questions or techniques put forward by researchers and helps solicit input from those the training would affect.
“We study and collect data on current trends, look to future leader development techniques and we identify challenges that exist in the field today through our interactions with soldiers in the field,” Elder said. “So what we do is connect the research community to the soldier population and help them gather trends, insights and challenges.”
Work done by the company locally not only will affect the Army’s soldiers at Fort Hood, but those at posts all over the world.
Elder said that, while his employees travel to other military bases all over the country to gather information for their projects, Temple and Fort Hood is where they are based.
“The Army only has one research unit in the world that studies the noncommissioned officer population,” Elder said. “It just so happens that they are located here in Fort Hood, and we are co-located with them.”
Elder said the training that the company helps develop is a constantly changing and important process for the Army.
To keep up with emerging trends among those they are studying, Elder said the company has many veterans on staff that visit various Army bases to talk to soldiers.
“We kind of think of ourselves as the Army’s think tank for enlisted leader development,” Elder said. “So, we study emerging trends and things that we think might cause challenges for future senior (noncommissioned officers).”
One of the current topics the company is studying for the Army is the timeline of an officer’s growth and what challenges they experience.
Elder said the goal is to find out what issues noncommissioned officers have in common and what can be done to prevent those.
Challenges for officers in the Army also come from their roles as a leader to dozens or hundreds of soldiers.
“The complexity of leadership in the Army becomes a higher order the more senior (an officer) becomes,” Elder said.
This most recent contract with the Army is not the only project the company currently is working on.
Company officials said that earlier this year Topsarge was one of four companies to share in a $120 million contract with the Army’s Sustainment Center of Excellence. Elder said the project consists of various objectives with the four companies each competing to complete a portion of the contract.
Elder said that in addition to work with the Army, Topsarge also does work with other agencies in the government as well as private businesses that need help with team environments.
“We are mostly government focused so we try to bring a lot of expertise to provide solutions,” Elder said. “So I think that is probably one of the best things that we can provide is our pool of experts.”