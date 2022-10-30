The death of a local child from the flu is prompting Bell County officials to urge parents to get their children vaccinated.
Amy Yeager, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said the local flu death was recently recorded, but added she could not release any details about the child such as the age, gender or city of residence because the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 that protects patient information.
The Bell County Public Health District will announce the death with a news release to be issued later this week, Yeager said.
Pediatric flu vaccines, she said, are helpful to fight the virus and are available through the health district or local pharmacies.
“Flu cases are increasing and that’s a concern,” she said, adding that adult cases also have risen.
During the week of Oct. 17, Bell County had 78 flu cases, a number that more than tripled last week when 277 new flu cases were reported.
This fall, “pediatric flu is higher than usual,” Yeager said.
On Friday morning, officials in Hidalgo County confirmed that a 3-year-old girl died from the flu earlier this month. The death is among the state’s second confirmed pediatric flu deaths for the 2022 flu season, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division director, told KVEO-TV that the girl died of respiratory issues.
“She tested positive for the flu, but the way it works is any death of a child under the age of 12 has to be investigated by the state,” Sanchez told the TV station. “And the state will determine whether the flu was a contributing factor to the death or the cause of the death.”
CDC data shows 39 pediatric deaths reported in the 2021-22 season, but that number may be under-estimated, officials have said.
This fall, pediatric hospital beds are in short supply because of respiratory illnesses spreading among children, Texas health officials said.
“After two years of mild flu seasons — a result of mitigation strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 — medical experts say the number of children developing respiratory illnesses is already much higher this year, leading to more visits to health care centers and increasingly strained resources to treat those children,” The Texas Tribune reported.
Dr. Gerald Stagg, a pediatrician working in Mount Pleasant, told the Tribune that cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and an earlier flu season have added pressure to hospital systems on top of other respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19 and other viruses.
“I’ve been doing this for 42 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Stagg told the news outlet of the number of children needing treatment for respiratory illnesses this year.
Bell County response
Yeager said the Bell County Public Health District said local officials are focused on increasing awareness of pediatric flu vaccinations.
“We want to get the message out that kids are vulnerable this flu season,” she said. “In addition to vaccinations, there are preventative steps that can be taken, similar to COVID guidance, such as frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces frequently used and staying home when sick.”
To learn more about the pediatric flu vaccine, call the health district at 254-526-8371.
COVID decreases
While flu cases are more of a concern this fall, Bell County COVID-19 cases continue to be low.
“COVID has really dropped, so that’s great,” Yeager said, adding that some cases may be delayed in reporting because of home testing.
The county dashboard shows 100 active COVID-19 cases, with 13 new cases reported Friday. The county’s incidence rate is 27.55 and the community threat level is low.
The dashboard shows that 60% of Bell County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
COVID-19 estimates and projections for the county are still pretty low, Yeager said.
“We’re finally at a place where we can relax some on that front,” she said.
The health district continues to urge residents to update their COVID vaccinations with boosters as well as get flu shots.
“The flu has been around a long time, but can still cause deaths,” Yeager said.