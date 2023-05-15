A Temple man faces a felony charge for allegedly assaulting an elderly neighbor who complained about dog waste in his yard.
Edward Paul Brooks, 52, is charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
A Bell County grand jury indicted Brooks for the charge May 3.
Temple Police officers were called Feb. 4 when a 76-year-old man was found lying in his yard with an apparent injury to his face, according to an arrest affidavit.
The elderly victim “reported that a man was walking his dog and they engaged in a verbal altercation about the man not picking up the dog’s feces,” Officer Gregory Simpson said in the arrest affidavit.
Officers went to a nearby home after they were directed by neighbors.
The homeowner said Brooks, who lived at the home, had left the residence with his dog that day after an argument.
When Brooks returned, “he told her that he assaulted someone and he needed to leave,” the affidavit said.
Brooks was dropped off at a park and then left on foot.
“Officers viewed surveillance video that shows the suspect walking down the street when the suspect and (the victim) begin to speak to one another,” the affidavit said. “Officers see that the suspect walks up (the victim’s) driveway to further engage (the victim) and the two appear to separate before the suspect turns back and throws a drink at (the victim’s home).”
The victim “re-engages with the suspect and kicks toward the suspect,” the affidavit said. “The suspect then begins striking (the victim) multiple times before throwing (him) to the ground. Once on the ground, the suspect strikes (the victim) multiple times. The entire physical altercation occurs in (the victim’s) front yard and driveway.”
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.
In 2020, Brooks was sentenced to 10 months in a state prison by Judge Paul LePak after he pleaded guilty to a burglary of a building charge. He also received eight months in prison for a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, court records show.
Brooks, who was arrested in March, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000, according to jail records.