Eastbound mainlanes on Interstate 14 will be closed for overnight work in the Belton area beginning tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work crews will conduct barrier movements and striping operations on the highway in the closed area.
Starting at 7 tonight, TxDOT crews will close the I-14 eastbound main lanes from just west of Simmons Road to just east of George Wilson Road. Eastbound traffic will divert to the frontage road during the Belton area closure.
The work is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Monday.
At 7 p.m. Monday, TxDOT will close the I-14 westbound main lanes in the same area — from Simmons to George Wilson — as crews work on the north side of the interstate. That closure is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Monday night work will prompt the closure of both the entrance ramp at George Wilson Road and the exit ramp at Simmons Road.
Signage will be in place to give notice to motorists of the closure, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
Work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, he said.
“TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews,” Smith said in a news release.