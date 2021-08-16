As rescuers continue to dig through rubble days after a Haitian earthquake, a Central Texas charity is raising funds to feed some of the nation’s children.
Belton-based Hope for the Hungry, an interdenominational ministry focused on helping children and serving missionaries both locally and internationally, supports two children’s facilities in Haiti and continues to seek donations to provide meals for the children.
“In light of all the trials people in Haiti are facing right now, this is a great way that you can help us to raise funds for them,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “These funds go to helping feed the children for approximately $18 per child.”
“We are continuing to pray for our friends and partners in Haiti,” the agency said.
The Associated Press reported the Saturday quake, centered about 80 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, killed at least 1,419 people as it nearly razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country that is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti already was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
And the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which was predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night, the AP reported. The country’s Civil Protection Agency said strong winds, heavy rain, rough seas, mudslides and flash flooding were expected. Rainfall amounts could reach 15 inches in some areas.
While residents of Les Cayes carted away twisted heaps of scrap metal to earn some money, families who lost their homes camped out in soccer field, using sheets and sticks to erect a bit of shade, and gathering to receive food distributed from a truck.
Overwhelmed hospital
Injured earthquake victims continued to stream into Les Cayes’ overwhelmed general hospital, three days after the earthquake struck. Patients waited to be treated on stair steps, in corridors and the hospital’s open veranda, the AP reported.
The magnitude 7.2 earthquake left at least 6,000 people injured, with thousands more displaced from destroyed or damaged homes. Les Cayes was darkened by intermittent blackouts, and many people slept outside, clutching transistor radios tuned to news, terrified of the continuing aftershocks.
Efforts to treat the injured were difficult at the hospital, where Dr. Paurus Michelete said pain killers, analgesics and steel pins to mend fractures were running out amid the crush of patients.
“We are saturated, and people keep coming in,” he told the AP.
Josil Eliophane, 84, crouched on the steps of the hospital, clutching an X-ray showing his shattered arm bone and pleading for pain medication.
Michelete said he would give one of his few remaining shots to Eliophane, who was injured when he ran out of his house as the quake hit, only to have a wall fall on him.
Humanitarian convoys
Underlining the dire conditions, local officials reportedly had to negotiate with gangs in the seaside district of Martissant to allow two humanitarian convoys a day to pass through the area, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported. The agency called Haiti’s southern peninsula a “hot spot for gang-related violence,” where humanitarian workers have been repeatedly attacked.
The agency said the area has been “virtually unreachable” over the past two months because of road blocks and security concerns. Agency spokeswoman Anna Jefferys told the AP the first convoy passed through Sunday with government and U.N. personnel.
She said the U.N.’s World Food Program plans to send in food supplies via trucks Tuesday.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said that first government aid convoys had started moving help to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals were overwhelmed.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said humanitarian needs were acute, with many Haitians urgently needing health care, clean water and shelter. Children separated from their parents also needed protection, she said.
Referring to the 2010 earthquake that ravaged Haiti’s capital, killing tens of thousands, Fore said: “Little more than a decade on, Haiti is reeling once again. And this disaster coincides with political instability, rising gang violence, alarmingly high rates of malnutrition among children, and the COVID-19 pandemic — for which Haiti has received just 500,000 vaccine doses, despite requiring far more.”
The country of 11 million people received its first batch of U.S.-donated coronavirus vaccines only last month via a United Nations program for low-income countries.
Medical workers from across the region were scrambling to help as hospitals in Les Cayes started running out of space to perform surgeries.
“Basically, they need everything,” said Dr. Inobert Pierre, a pediatrician with the nonprofit Health Equity International, which oversees St. Boniface Hospital, about two hours from Les Cayes.
Belton efforts
Hope for the Hungry supports two children’s homes, with 25 boys at a home in Guibert and 33 girls at a home in Ferrier, according to its website.
The charity said it received a shipment of meals from a Kids Against Hunger network partner that it is preparing to send to Haiti.
“With the rising transportation expenses we need your help to send 118,800 meals,” the agency said. “We need to raise 10 cents per meal to cover shipping costs. Your $10 donation helps us send 100 meals. A $100 donation helps us send 1,000 meals. A $1,000 donation helps us 10,000 meals and so on.
“Please consider making a donation today.”
Agency’s roots
The charity was founded in 1982 by husband-wife team Dan and Kandy Kirkley,
“My wife and I took a trip to Haiti and met with a man named Edmer Paul,” Dan Kirkley, a Belton City Council member, previously told the Telegram. “He took us to a little town in the mountains and showed us these eight children.”
That meeting helped convince the Kirkleys to dedicate their lives to following Jesus Christ’s command to “feed my sheep,” and they committed to raising $200 a month.
The reliance on volunteers is one of Hope for the Hungry’s strengths, Kirkley said.
Collection efforts
Among the efforts the agency is doing is collecting aluminum cans to raise funds. The items can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the agency’s office at 627 Hope for Hungry St. and at First Baptist Church Belton, 506 N. Main St.
To donate, mail checks with designation Haiti Food in the memo to Hope for the Hungry, P.O. Box 786, Belton, TX 76513, or donate online at https://www.hopeforthehungry.org/kidsagainsthunger. The agency can be reached by calling (254) 939-0124.
While much of the charity’s work focuses on alleviating physical hunger, the group also works to address more esoteric types of hunger.
“It’s not just hunger for food,” communications director Jeff Pedigo told the Telegram. “These children hunger for knowledge, for education. They hunger to know they are not alone.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.