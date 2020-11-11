Two Temple men have been sentenced for their roles in a burglary in which property and other items were taken over a period of time from a dead man’s home in Milam County.
Michael Hamilton, 48, will serve four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and will pay $21,586.60 in restitution after he pleaded true to a motion to revoke his probation for a burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony.
State District Judge John W. Youngblood, who sentenced Hamilton, also sentenced Benjamin Patrick Turner, 34, in the 20th Judicial Court.
The two men were among several suspects initially charged with organized crime in connection to the burglary. Video cameras set up around the property captured the thefts, Milam County Sheriff Chris White previously told the Telegram.
Turner, now a Temple resident, received five years of deferred adjudication probation, including an 180-day sentence in the Milam County Jail, and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $21,586.00 in restitution to the victim’s family after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
The sentences are among the 22 criminal cases resolved by Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey in Youngblood’s court, according to a news release.
Other sentences handed down by Youngblood include:
• Cody Ray Box, 40, of Houston was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading true to a motion to revoke his probation for a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams.
• Leon Daniel Boyd, 30, of Belton received three years of deferred adjudication probation, a 73-day sentence in the Milam County Jail and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 in restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab after he pleaded guilty possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Carlos Cadena, 33, of Thorndale was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to assault-family violence-impeding breathing and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, both third-degree felonies.
• Martha Ann Cazarez, 47, of Cameron received two years of deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Debra Cooley-Zinn, 65, of Rockdale was sentenced to a probated five years in prison and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $60 restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge (third or more), a third-degree felony.
• Michael Donaldson Jr., 23, of Milano received three years of deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $180 restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Eddie Fillmore, 40, of Cameron was sentenced to 24 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Suleiman Imodible, 35, of Rockdale received two years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Jessica Kasney, 46, of Hearne received three years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 in restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, 4 to 400 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Scott Ray Lewis, 44, of Rockdale was placed on three years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $1,200 restitution to a victim after pleading guilty to debit card abuse–elderly, a third-degree felony.
• Arnulfo Martinez, 55, of Lexington received three years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Amanda Michelle Miller, 36, of Temple received three years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Melissa Mae Miller, 39, of Buckholts was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $360 in restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony.
• Johnny Morales, 30, of Rockdale was sentenced to one year in the Milam County Jail after he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Kenghana Parsons, 52, of Rockdale received two years of deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $430 restitution to DPS after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram, in a drug-free zone.
• Carlos Dwayne Rubin, 45, of Rockdale received four years of deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,035.79 in restitution to the victim after he pleaded guilty to credit/debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
• James Herbert Stevens, 43, of Rockdale was sentenced to 472 days in a state jail after pleading guilty to endangering a child, a state jail felony.
• Charlotte Michelle Tabor, 44, of Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $504 restitution to the victims after she pleaded true to a motion to revoke probation for a third-degree felony charge of forgery-enhanced. She also received a five-year sentence and was ordered to pay $250 restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to a burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony.
• David Lee Taylor, 42, of Calvert received five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams, a third-degree felony.