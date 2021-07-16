Several local vehicle burglaries have been linked to two Central Texans who were arrested after a pursuit from the Belton area to Killeen, authorities said.
A Killeen man and a Pflugerville woman were arrested Wednesday evening and taken to the Bell County Jail, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Don Miller Jr., 34, of Killeen, the driver of the vehicle, is charged with felony charges for evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Department said. He also is charged with two counts of burglary of vehicle, both Class A misdemeanors, from the Belton Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department. His bonds now total $30,000, jail records show.
Shanikka Latara Toliver, 32, of Pflugerville, is charged with two counts of credit card/debit card abuse, state jail felonies. She was released from the jail late Thursday evening after posting $60,000 in bonds.
Chief Deputy Jeff Buuck said the pair is tied to several vehicle burglaries that the Sheriff’s Department and the Belton Police Department are investigating.
Belton officers did not have any involvement in the vehicle pursuit, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Toliver was linked through debit card/credit card abuse to vehicle burglaries at two Belton parks in March, she said.
On March 14, a purse was taken at about 8 p.m. from an unlocked vehicle at Miller Springs Park, 1900 Lake Road. Two weeks later, at 5 p.m. on March 28, someone broke a vehicle window at Heritage Park, 1502 Park Ave.
“Debit and credit cards taken from the vehicle burglaries were used in various Bell County locations,” Griffin said. “An investigation by the Belton Police Criminal Investigations Division led to credit card abuse warrants on the suspect, identified as Shanikka Toliver, 32, of Pflugerville.”
Miller was linked to a vehicle burglary at Heritage Park on July 6.
“A window was broken to gain access to a purse and cash in a vehicle,” Griffin said. “An investigation by the Belton Police Criminal Investigations Division led to a burglary of a vehicle warrant on the suspect, identified as Don Miller Jr., 34, of Killeen.”
Miller and Toliver were both served with the Belton warrants Wednesday while in custody at the Bell County Jail, Griffin said.
Pursuit from Belton area
The pursuit occurred Wednesday evening after investigators saw the suspects in a vehicle near Chalk Ridge Falls Park, 5600 FM 1670.
Once officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle sped off, Lt. Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
The pursuit continued from Belton along Interstate 14 and ended near the intersection of 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Killeen officers assisted the Sheriff’s Department with the arrests.