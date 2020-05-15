Four Army helicopters will fly over several Bell County Veterans Affairs buildings Friday to honor medical workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
The flyover will consist of two Chinooks and two medivac Black Hawks, according to a news release from Deborah Meyer, public affairs officer for the Central Texas VA Health Care System.
The helicopters will fly over the Temple Main Campus, Temple Annex, Killeen VA/DoD Sleep Lab, and Killeen/Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights.
Expected times for the flyover, according to the release, are:
8:05 to 8:10 a.m. for the Temple Annex
8:10 to 8:15 a.m. for the Temple Main Campus
9:30 to 9:40 a.m. for the Killeen VA/DoD Sleep Lab and Killeen/Heights Vet Center
However, a press release from Fort Hood gave the following times:
9:12 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care
9:15 a.m. -- Temple Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center
9:19 a.m. -- Temple Everest Rehabilitation Hospital
9:20 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White South 31st St
9:21 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White McLane
9:27 a.m. -- Belton Cedar Crest Hospital
9:50 a.m. -- Georgetown St Davids Hospital
9:54 a.m. -- Round Rock Baylor Scott & White9
9:57 a.m. -- Round Rock Ascension Seton
10:02 a.m. -- Round Rock St Davids
10:11 a.m. -- Cedar Park VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
10:14 a.m. -- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
10::42 a.m. -- Advent Health Lampasas
10:53 a.m. -- Copperas Cove Medical Home
10:58 a.m. -- Killeen Advent Health Hospital
11 a.m. -- Fort Hood Carl R. Darnall Medical Center
11:06 a.m. -- Harker Heights Seton Hospital
11:07 a.m. -- Harker Heights VA Killeen Vet Center
11:32 a.m. -- Coryell Memorial Hospital
Earlier this week, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over San Antonio and Austin with their six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons.
The Thunderbirds are flying over Los Angeles and San Diego Friday, according to the group’s official website.