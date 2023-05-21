BELTON — Thanks for the memories and back to the future could have been the themes Saturday afternoon when about 125 seniors graduated from Academy High School at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Talent is manifest in so many ways,” valedictorian Newton Tran told his fellow 2023 graduates and the cheerful crowd of family and friends in the Garth Arena. “No one person finds their way the same.”
He talked about “the growing pains of high school,” and perhaps taking on too much. He survived, he said, but at one point “didn’t feel happy or smart or accomplished.”
Being the class valedictorian was one of the things he used to dream about, he said. But lately, he said, a sense of mutual understanding and laughing with friends came to replace “that moment of dancing in the spotlight.”
“You are worth so much more than …your GPA,” he said. “Your grades matter, but they don’t define you.”
The salutatorian, Alexander Hoffman, said that when he saw his freshman GPA, he realized he might graduate high in the class. The years went by quickly, he said, what with COVID-19 and other disturbances.
“Before I knew it, I was salutatorian,” he said.
He didn’t feel qualified to give advice about academics, he said, but thought his experience with baseball taught him a few things. For one, he said, baseball is a school of failure and everybody will have disappointments.
In professional baseball, he said, a .300 batting average — which means the player got a hit about every third time at bat — is considered excellent. Continuing effort and resiliency are big, he said.
“Don’t be too hard on yourself for the mistakes you make,” he said. “In baseball, every play, pitch, swing counts. It’s not about the mistakes you make, but how you move on from there. Learning from both the good and the bad is the only way to improve.”
Parker Fossett, representing the top 10 percent graduates, gave the welcome address.
“As a class, we have accomplished a lot,” he said, adding that he started out with many of his classmates in kindergarten.
“Do not be afraid to live in the present,” he said. “Embrace it. It is important to know that every stage of life has its own beauty, challenges and opportunity for growth.”
Calvin Eshbaugh, president of the board of trustees, congratulated the class.
“You totally earned the right to celebrate and be celebrated,” he said. He expressed hope that their experience at AHS has prepared them for the next phases in life.
“We want you to go forward and do the very best you can,” he said. “We here at Academy are sad to see you go, because we love you and we will miss you.”
After the awarding of diplomas by Eshbaugh and Academy Principal Logan Chaney, Rhea White, class president, gave the closing remarks.
“Thank you to everyone who made this day possible,” she said. “It’s hard to believe this day has come. The Academy High School journey has been one to remember.”
As for plans, she said she wasn’t sure what her future looks like.
“We are all about to enter a new and difficult season of our lives,” she said. “Sometimes it’s easier to lie down in the face of adversity. We are capable of handling whatever life holds.”
Remember the quote, she said: “God does not call the equipped. He equips the called.”
She closed by reading Jeremiah 29:11: “I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”