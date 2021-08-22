BELTON — Ranchers in Bell County will have the chance to make their mark — at least in local records — next week as renewals for livestock brands begin.
In a news release Friday, Bell County Clerk Shelly Coston said the county will start its once a decade registration of local marks and brands on August 31. The registration, which lasts six months, is set by the Texas Agricultural Code.
This year Coston said the county has mailed out renewal notices to the current 513 people who have a mark or brand registered locally.
“It is not a great amount of work to do this, mainly because we only have 513 registered brands in the county,” Coston said. “Hopefully we will maintain about that number. It is a simple process to renew the brands and we submit them electronically to the state.”
Registration of the brands, Coston said, needs to be done in person mainly because the one registering is required to draw their design in the county’s brand book.
Coston said some of those who own livestock in the county also have land in other counties with additional animals. She emphasized that these people, with livestock in multiple counties, would need to register in both.
A database of brands, Coston said, is maintained by the state and allows counties to compare the designs and their placement with others.
In Texas multiple ranches can have the same brand design but will need to place the brands in different locations.
The 10-year renewal requirement for brands affects all ranchers, no matter when they originally registered their design. Coston said someone who registered theirs in 2018 will still need to come in and get their brand renewed.
Those needing to renew their brands are required to do so before Monday, Feb. 28, at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Road in Belton. The recording fee for a mark or band is $11 per location on the livestock.
Coston said those who don’t renew their brand before the deadline will forfeit their legal rights to it and it will become void.