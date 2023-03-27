The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold a Pecan Field Day on April 4 in Waco. The event is organized by the AgriLife Extension offices in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and McLennan counties and their respective Master Gardener programs and horticulture committees.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. at Russell’s Pecan Orchard, 12633 Gholson Road. It will conclude around noon. Participants should bring their own seating such as a lawn chair.
The cost is $10, payable onsite, but participants must RSVP with the AgriLife Extension office in McLennan County at 254-757-5180. Breakfast will be provided by the McLennan County Master Gardeners.
There is one Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit in integrated pest management available.
For questions or additional information, contact Shane McLellan, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for McLennan County at shane.mclellan@ag.tamu.edu or call the office in McLennan County.
Pecan topics and speakers
“We have a great lineup of speakers for the event,” said McLellan. “Robert Irving will explain best methods for crow management to keep depredation to a minimum and Monte Nesbitt will demonstrate the lost art of pecan grafting.”
The field day will cover the following pecan topics and feature these experts:
Pecan Grafting: Tools, Methods and Demonstration — Nesbitt, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension program specialist in horticulture, Bryan-College Station.
Effective Crow Control Techniques — Irving, Texas Crow Patrol founder, Dallas.
Pecan Tree 101 for Homeowners — Nesbitt.
Central Texas Crop Report
Soil moisture levels were adequate to surplus. Most of the district received little to no rain. High winds and colder weather, including one day of freezing temperatures, blew through at the end of the week. Some producers put out fertilizer on hay fields and cropland. Corn and grain sorghum planting got off to a great start. Many producers in areas completed planting while the northern part of Central Texas was just getting started. Producers were optimistic that emerged corn would survive the short freeze. Small amounts of rain delayed planting in some areas. Some early planted vegetables were damaged from the late-season frost. Oaks were in full bud throughout the district. Broadleaf weeds and ryegrass started to grow and made fields look green. Some producers expected noxious weed pressure will be higher this season. Small grain fields looked better than they have all season. Wheat and oat fields looked promising in front of the cold spell. Most wheat was going into the boot stage, and rust stripe and leaf diseases were developing. Large populations of lady beetles were seen in many fields, and bird cherry oat aphids were being found. Overall pasture and rangeland conditions were fair to poor. The cattle market turned up slightly as pastures began to green up.