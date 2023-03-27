Pecan harvest

A Pecan Field Day will be held April 5 in Waco. Pictured is a pecan harvest at the Texas A&M University pecan orchard.

 Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold a Pecan Field Day on April 4 in Waco. The event is organized by the AgriLife Extension offices in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and McLennan counties and their respective Master Gardener programs and horticulture committees.

Tags