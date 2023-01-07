Family Day

Karina Bueno looks on as her son Carlos Corona, 3, colors clothes pins black and white Saturday to make a craft jazz piano. Buena and her son used glue to secure the clothes pins into a small box before coloring them during the Harlem Renaissance Family Day at the Railroad and Pioneer Museum in downtown Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The first Saturday of every month brings something new and exciting for families to enjoy together at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. This weekend saw the celebration of the Harlem Renaissance with families gathered to hear live music and make renaissance-inspired crafts.