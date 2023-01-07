The first Saturday of every month brings something new and exciting for families to enjoy together at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. This weekend saw the celebration of the Harlem Renaissance with families gathered to hear live music and make renaissance-inspired crafts.
“We strive really hard to have different activities and themes for family day,” Michael Hicks, museum manager said. “It’s really easy to stay in your comfort zone but we like to get out of that by trying new things and this is one of them.”
The term Harlem Renaissance refers to the emergence of literary, visual, and musical arts within the black community, beginning in 1920s Harlem, New York City. This era signified cultural pride. The movement allowed black Americans to speak their minds and express themselves through timeless works of art we still know today.
The free Temple event brought together local talent and support from Temple Parks and Recreation, Temple Public Library, The Parlour: Antiques and Oddities, Girl Scouts and more.
“An event like this really brings entertainment for the kids,” Vicky Stallworth with Temple Parks and Recreation said. “Family friendly events that are free for everyone are always great for the community. The kids come and they learn a thing or two.”
Upon entering, families are given an activity booklet created by the museum showcasing the history of jazz and black American culture, along with some of the more iconic figures of that era such as entertainers Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Chuck Berry and Billie Holiday.
“We have a huge poster of Billie because we really love her passion in what she believed in and stood for,” Athena Cabo of The Parlour: Antiques and Oddities said. “When we were told about the theme of the event, we knew we had to be part of it.”
Finding opportunities to get out of the house and explore what the community has to offer that includes fun and education can be hard to come by during the off-season months, said Cheryl Nelson who brought her granddaughter with her to the museum.
“Black culture is human culture,” Nelson said smiling at the arts and crafts table featuring motivational quotes that read “Black is strength,” “I stand tall” and “Relish in your accomplishments.”
Families gathered at each of the tables creating mosaic saxophone pieces and coloring renaissance-inspired scenes while “Greatest Love of All” is performed by local talent.
Hicks told the Telegram that Family Day events are successful for both the museum and the guests.
“The goal is to really have families enjoy themselves, get a taste of Temple history and come back to see what else we have to offer. Not many people know we’re even a museum here,” Hicks said. “We do have several families that return every month and that tells us we’re doing something right.”
Aside from Family Day, the museum features a general exhibit room that changes every 6-10 weeks, keeping a constant flow of new information for guests.
Family Day events at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum are held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 4 will be Geek Out Day celebrating fandom and pop culture. March 4 is Quanah Parker Day, honoring a figure that played an important role in the narrative of indigenous people in Texas. For more information on the museum, visit www.templeparks.com or call 254-298-5172.