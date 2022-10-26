JARRELL — An EF-1 tornado traveled about four miles Monday evening near Jarrell, damaging homes and businesses without any loss of life, officials said Wednesday.
The National Weather Service shared a more detailed survey summary on the tornado that touched down west of County Road 234 and north of County Road 239 on the south side of Jarrell on Monday.
The tornado traveled on the ground for about seven minutes — from 8:46 to 8:53 p.m. on Monday evening.
“The tornado moved southeast producing minor damage to mainly trees,” the National Weather Service said in a news release. “A barn was damaged. The tornado also collapsed a two-story home that was still under construction near CR-310 and CR-237.”
The tornado then turned east and began to strengthen and widen as it moved to Interstate 35.
“The tornado crossed I-35 south of CR-314 and north of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and strengthened further,” the news release said. “A semi-trailer was flipped on I-35 and the driver sustained minor injuries.”
Several wooden power poles in the area were reported to have either been brought down, damaged or snapped in half as maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour were estimated east of I-35.
“A home sustained roof damage and many large tree branches were snapped,” the National Weather Service said. “A barn on the property had a portion of the roof removed. A small, enclosed cargo trailer on the property was left roughly 100 yards down wind.”
With the tornado believed to have occluded and dissipated east of Little Road, the National Weather Service survey team attributed other damage farther north of the tornado near CR-313 to large swaths of straight-line winds.
“Numerous homes and businesses sustained minor roof damage east of I-35, both north and south of CR-313,” the agency said. “Many fences were blown out. A fire station had its doors blown out. A business along the west side of I-35 had garage doors blown out and another had a trailer that was rolled onto the I-35 service road.”
The tornado was the third to hit Jarrell this year. In March, the city was hit by an EF-1 tornado, and in April, an EF-3 tornado damaged parts of Williamson and Bell counties.
Recovery efforts
Members from Celebration Church in Georgetown have spent the last couple of days helping their neighbors to the north with recovery efforts.
“The tornado hit Monday night so we texted some of our families from the church that night to try and figure out who got impacted and how bad,” Lindsey Proctor, a Georgetown resident, told the Telegram. “We came out at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and then today and tomorrow we’re sending teams out at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. So just three waves of teams coming out to help.”
The 25-year-old noted how their volunteers have largely spent their efforts breaking down fallen fences, chopping up downed trees and cleaning up miscellaneous debris.
“That’s mostly what we’ve seen,” Proctor said. “We’ve seen some building damage but it’s nothing that our teams can help take care of until insurance kind of comes in and checks it out.”
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Celebration Church had assisted residents at about 12 homes.
“We’ve stayed really close to the (Sonterra - Rio Lobo) area because we actually have a staff member that lives right down the street,” Proctor said. “So we’ve just been canvassing really closely around that area and it’s been great. We love being able to get out here to help. We want to share the love of Christ whenever we can and just let people know that this is what we’re called to do.”
Destiny Bartolomeo, another volunteer from Celebration Church, shared that sentiment.
“I think it’s great just being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Bartolomeo, 26, said. “You’ll reach people that you never would’ve thought that you would be able to reach just by going out and serving people.”
Those Jarrell-area residents, Proctor said, have been gracious.
“You can tell that quite a few of them are shaken up and others are closed off because they just don’t know, insurance wise, what can and can’t be touched,” she said. “But everyone has definitely expressed their appreciation that we’re out here, which has been great. I think it’s things like this that really bring a community together.”
Call for sirens
Many residents emphasized the need for a better emergency alert system, as Jarrell — a Williamson County city where a tornado event killed 27 people on May 27, 1997 — does not have a siren system.
Instead, residents rely on government alerts that are sent to their phones or broadcasted over the radio, television and other media.
“If there is a siren, it definitely was not loud enough,” Dana Nicole Lamoreux, a Jarrell-area resident said. “I didn’t hear anything. My phone was not working with no service. It would be nice in the future to have a community wide loud siren. Then people will know to take cover.”
She added how she was unaware of the inclement weather until her father called her before the cellular outage.
“Glad me and my neighbors are safe but it touched behind my community,” Lamoreux said. “Sirens are a must, especially how often Jarrell gets hit with tornadoes.”
Stephanie Baker, a fellow Jarrell-area resident, agreed.
“We have too many occurrences in this area to not have them,” she said. “I am the only one in my house who got an alert and it was about 30 seconds before the power went out. I grew up in tornado alley. Sirens are a thing because of how often they occur and they do save lives.”