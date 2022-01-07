A Temple man with felony convictions was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after police say they discovered 22 grams of methamphetamine and a weapon while trying to serve a warrant when they saw him out for a bike ride.
Dewayne Carlett Freeman, 51, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 100 grams, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, also a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on Oct. 12, officers observed Freeman riding a bicycle on the 600 block of South 25th Street and knew he was wanted for a family violence case and attempted a stop.
During the stop, Freeman allegedly gave officers a different name, set down a bag he was holding and fled the scene, the affidavit said.
“Freeman yelled that he had a weapon and (an officer) observed Freeman toss an object by the sidewalk,” the affidavit said. “After Freeman was apprehended, a black in color pistol with two barrels was recovered. A small bag was removed from Freeman’s shorts’ pocket, and a clear ziplock baggie was found that contained 22.7 grams of a white crystal-like substance.”
The substance was tested and, according to the affidavit, came back with a positive result for methamphetamine.
Freeman’s previous felony convictions include a 2008 charge of forgery and a 2017 charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Freeman remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $204,500 in bonds.
Felony fraud case
Two area residents were indicted in felony fraud after police say they cashed $2,000 in checks stolen from an elderly couple.
Bertha Teague, 47, of Temple, and Derek Cox, 32, of Nolanville, were both indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information from the elderly, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Harker Heights Police Department, officers interviewed an elderly couple on Aug. 23 who said they had recently ordered new checks but did not receive them and learned that three checks were cashed without their consent.
As part of the investigation, officers learned that a check for $500 and another for $1,000 were made out to Cox, and he allegedly passed them at a local bank. A third check was made for $500 and reportedly cashed by Teague using a different name.
Cox was arrested on Sept. 23, and he remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $23,000 in bonds.
Court records did not show arrest or bond information for Teague.
Other indictments
• Bradley V. Hill, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Johnny Galindo Canul Jr., 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Sean P. Meredith, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• April Conrad, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Rustan Driver, 39, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.