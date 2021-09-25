A new Bell County Annex in Temple is now planned for the coming years following changes to an agreement between the county and Temple.
In an agreement approved earlier this month by both entities, Temple will provide land and up to $6 million in funding for a new annex in the city. In exchange for the funds and the land, the county will remain a part of Temple’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1, which funds various infrastructure projects around the city.
City officials said the extended agreement will result in an estimated $114 million of future revenue for the zone.
County Judge David Blackburn said the agreement helps support growth in the county while providing for city and county needs.
“Bell County has been a partner with the city of Temple in the reinvestment zone since it was established in 1982,” said Blackburn, who is a former city manager for both Temple and Killeen.
“This amended agreement continues and strengthens that partnership by supporting the zone’s plans for growth and development in downtown Temple, and by extending Bell County’s participation in the zone,” he said. “Both actions reflect our collective and unified strategy for continuing to support economic growth and development in Temple and in Bell County.”
Changes to the agreement will keep the county in the zone for an additional 20 years, from 2042 to 2062.
Increased property taxes within the zone, above a previously set base amount, are what will fund the various projects.
“After a tax increment reinvestment zone is created, a base tax value is established for property within the zone,” Heather Bates, communications director for Temple, said. “When a property increases in value, the property tax on that increase, or increment, is deposited into the TIRZ account, which can be used to fund public projects within the zone.”
One change agreed to by both entities was the exit of the county’s road district from the zone while the county itself will remain a member.
Taxing entities that participate in the zone include Temple, Temple Independent School District, Bell County, Temple College district, Troy ISD, Temple-based Elm Creek Watershed and Belton ISD. The county’s road district, which is currently a part of the zone, will only participate until Sept. 30 of this year.
In addition to allowing the road district to leave, Temple also will provide funding and land to the county for the construction of a new annex building.
While the exact site has not been selected yet, Temple has committed to purchasing and giving the land to the county by the end of 2023. The county then will have one year to engineer and begin construction on the building.
Blackburn said the relocation and redevelopment of the Temple annex would serve both entities’ interests, especially with redevelopment starting at the Hawn Hotel located across from the current annex at 205 E. Central Ave.
“Circumstances and offices have changed over the years, and the current annex space allocations and utilization isn’t as effective or efficient as it could be,” Blackburn said. “In discussions with the city about their redevelopment plans for the area around the Hawn, there was a consensus that we might be able to better serve both the Hawn redevelopment project and our needs if we were to relocate the annex.”
Temple will provide at least $5.7 million in funding for the project over the next three years.
The first payment of $2 million will be paid on or before the end of 2023, with the second $2 million payment on or before the end of 2024. The city will work with the county to pay the remaining $1.7 million when funding is available.
If the annex project exceeds the $5.7 million, officials said the city will pay the overages up to $6 million.
Blackburn said the new annex would be at least 18,250 square feet, being larger than the current 16,732-square-foot annex built in 1983. He said it also would house the same departments the current facility does.
The additional space, Blackburn said, would help with the multiple functions the annex serves.
“In addition, the Temple annex serves as an early voting center site as well as an Election Day voting site,” Blackburn said. “Improvements to all these offices are necessary, due to a variety of factors, not the least of which is space. This is especially true for the voting center activities that occur at the Temple annex.”
Killeen annex
The deal paving the way for a new Temple annex comes as the county also is looking at what to do with $10.1 million to improve or create a new annex in Killeen.
In July, the county had approached Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra about the possibility of moving its annex on Priest Drive to a new location.
Segarra said he would like the county to move the annex into the city’s downtown. He said he imagines a new annex to be a one-stop shop for various services residents need including vehicle registration, Justice of the Peace offices and a second driver’s license office.
“I think it will bring the spark we need to the downtown area,” Segarra told FME News Service.
County spokesman James Stafford said county officials have yet to make a decision on what to do with the annex, with everything still on the table.