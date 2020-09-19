The Texas Legislature will have a lot on its plate — including coronavirus issues — when lawmakers return in January.
Both of the candidates seeking to represent Texas House District 54 — Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams and first-term state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado — certainly recognize that.
Their positions on public education, criminal justice reform and issues related to veterans and the military may decide who represents West Bell County and Lampasas County in the House.
Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Public education
In 2019, state lawmakers approved House Bill 3. It injected $11.6 billion into public education funding — including raises for teachers — and reformed how schools are financed. But lawmakers and education officials have said the law needs to be sustainable for the long term.
Buckley, a former Killeen school board member, was a co-sponsor of HB 3 and voted for it. He said lawmakers in the House and Senate are committed to keeping it.
“My commitment is to honor the promise of HB 3 and use my position on the Appropriations Committee to influence things so we keep a strong funding stream to public education and all of those promises made,” Buckley said, referring to his seat on the committee that writes the state’s two-year budgets.
Williams, an Army veteran, called the law an important first step toward improving public education funding.
“But I hear from voters in our community every day that property taxes are still too high and that folks want more support for public education. There is still work to do,” Williams said. “I support a plan to increase the homestead exemption, which would cut property taxes for families and homeowners, while making sure big business pays its fair share toward funding our public schools.”
The Harker Heights Democrat said politicians in Austin have not focused on cutting property taxes for families and homeowners.
“That should be our priority,” Williams said. “By increasing the homestead exemption, we can give a real property tax cut to families in our community and make sure our community public schools have the funding they need to deliver a world-class education to our kids.”
School districts are typically the bulk of a property owner’s tax bill. Because of that, HB 3 has been compressing school district’s maintenance-and-operations tax rates for the past two years.
“What you’ve seen with that maintenance-and-operations rates go down anywhere from 8 cents to 14 cents depending on the district, and that’s important,” the Salado Republican said, adding HB 3 and Senate Bill 2, the property tax reform measure, have forced school boards to focus more dollars in the classroom while providing higher salaries to teachers.
Criminal justice reform
Another hot topic legislators likely will attempt to tackle is criminal justice reform. The topic is at the forefront of the nation following the police custody deaths of Temple’s Michael Dean, George Floyd in Minneapolis and others.
“I hear about this issue nearly every day,” Williams said. “And long before I was a candidate for public office, I worked to reduce gang violence, and to improve the relationship between our police and our community.”
Williams supports the George Floyd Act, a police reform proposal introduced by the Texas Legislative Black Caucus in August.
“It would ban police chokeholds,” she said. “It would require officers to intervene if a fellow officer is using excessive force; create a new state law allowing victims and families of victims of police violence to sue law enforcement for any violation of a person’s rights; no longer can a person be convicted solely on the word of an undercover and potentially corrupt officer; and it would keep people out of jail for fine-only offenses like traffic tickets.”
Buckley stressed that police and law enforcement must be properly funded.
“The things we need are improved community policing. We need good training for our officers. We need to make sure that if problems occur, that a city or a police department can correct those problems and make sure that situations that shouldn’t happen don’t happen,” the Salado legislator said. “You can’t do that by taking resources away from them.”
Keeping police departments properly funded will be important to rebuilding the trust between officers and residents, Buckley said.
Veterans, military issues
In District 54, more than 34,000 residents are veterans and more than 9,600 are active duty military members, according to the Texas Legislative Council. Issues related to veterans and the military are among the most important for residents.
Through the House Appropriations Committee, Buckley said he was able to add nearly $13 million for veterans programs that encourage entrepreneurship and help women veterans deal with issues they face when they leave the military.
“I want to make sure we protect that and continue to fund that and continue to improve those programs,” the legislator said.
Buckley wants to grow the state funding available for communities disproportionately affected by the 100 percent disabled veterans property tax exemption. In Bell County, 9,886 residents qualify for that exemption, according to the county government. More than $3 million in taxes will be exempted in the county’s 2020-21 budget.
Last session, the Salado Republican said he successfully pushed for the state to set aside $20 million in its budget to reimburse disproportionately affected communities. Previously, he said, that amount was $6.5 million.
“We’ve got to build on those gains and include more communities in that,” Buckley said, adding Fort Hood is strong when surrounding communities have a good quality of life.
Williams knows these issues well. She is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. She is more focused on legislation that affects veterans and soldiers at a personal level.
“I would support legislation to crack down on payday lenders, who often prey upon soldiers and veterans in the Fort Hood community,” the Harker Heights Democrat said. “I would also support expansion of grants to Texas’ Veterans Mental Health and Treat- ment Courts.”
Bell County has had a veterans treatment court since March 2015. It serves pre- and post-adjudicated veterans charged with a misdemeanor offense and whose military experiences contributed to the offense. Judge Rebecca DePew of Bell County Court at Law No. 3 oversees the veterans treatment court.
Williams also wants to pursue legislation that boosts small businesses.
“And as we rebuild our economy from the pandemic, I want to end tax breaks for companies that ship jobs overseas and instead prioritize support for our local small businesses — many of which are veteran-owned,” she said.