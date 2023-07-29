A Texas Ranger who served the Temple area for years was inducted into the law enforcement organization’s Hall of Fame recently.
“It was quite an honor,” Johnnie Aycock said of the Hall of Fame recognition in a phone interview. “I don’t know that I’m deserving of it” and mentioned others he thought were more deserving than himself.
That wasn’t how others saw it about the soft-spoken man with 33 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety and was promoted to Texas Ranger in 1983.
Texas Ranger Chief Jason Taylor said, “Johnnie Aycock truly exemplifies all that it means to be a Texas Ranger, and the department was proud to learn of his recent induction into the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame.
“In addition to his years of service as a Ranger, Johnnie served the state as a Highway Patrol Trooper and DPS Narcotics Agent, as well as his country in Vietnam. He served bravely and honorably in all facets including during two on-duty incidents as a Ranger in which he was awarded the DPS Medal of Valor for each one.”
Aycock became one of four Texas Rangers to receive the Texas DPS’s Medal of Valor, and the only Ranger to receive the award twice, the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame website noted.
“I remember them, but I don’t like to talk about them,” Aycock said of the two incidents for which he received the Texas Medal of Valor.
“Stan Guffey was a country boy from up in the Panhandle,” Aycock said of a fellow Ranger who died after being shot in one of the Medal of Valor incidents in which a kidnapped girl was saved. He and Guffey were hired at the DPS at the same time and drove together with a group from San Angelo that went for training.
“He and I were in the same class,” he said of his close friend.
The rescued girl years later died with other family members in an airplane crash returning from a ski vacation and the girl’s grandfather asked Aycock to bring their bodies home. He served as a pall bearer in the girl’s funeral.
“I was supposed to be on that airplane,” he noted. “They had asked me to go with them and … something happened about the time they were going to leave and I couldn’t get away to go.
“Looking back on it, that was something to do with God,” Aycock said.
In the other Medal of Valor incident, Aycock recalled negotiating with a former GI who had an affair with a woman. He broke into her home after she stopped seeing him, and grabbed the woman’s 14-month-old baby.
“He wasn’t an evil person,” Aycock recalled, telling of talking with the man about similar experiences and eventually getting the baby released without a shootout.
He said both he and the man thanked each other for not shooting each other after the incident was over.
Temple holds another fond place in Aycock’s heart. He said he worked well with “excellent cooperation” from the Temple Police Department. “I never had a bad day in Temple,” he said.
Temple Police Detective David Miller assisted him with blood pattern analysis, with the agreement that Miller could help Aycock with cases and that Aycock would assist in Temple as needed.
They went all over the country, including several trips to Mexico, helping with blood stain pattern analysis, Aycock recalled.
Aycock also recognized Detective Sgt. Bill Roy Pitrucha for his many talents. “I learned a lot from him.”
“All of the folks at Temple PD I had respect for,” Aycock said.
The respect was shared by those who worked with Aycock.
Taylor, the Texas Ranger chief, said, “For those who know Johnnie, his gallantry comes as no surprise. Johnnie’s humble spirit and selfless actions are a great representation of the Texas Rangers and an inspiration to the men and women who have followed. We congratulate him on his induction into the Texas Ranger of Hall of Fame and thank him for his incredible legacy.”
Aycock credited the DPS with having excellent people to work for and with as he began his career after returning in 1968 from four tours of service in Vietnam, including three with a unit that worked with the Vietnamese.
His first Highway Patrol partner, Wilbert Horstmann, was a guard for the Enola Gay, which delivered the first atomic bomb that exploded over Japan. “He was a good break-in partner for me.”
He noted that he had “good bosses everywhere,” supervisors who understood things.
“My career was blessed,” he said.
Aycock said he felt blessed, noting that a lot of times he “shouldn’t have come home” and did.
“The only one I can give credit for that is God, and I do,” Aycock said. “Without Him, there were many times I wouldn’t be here.”