Enrollment for eligible pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students opened for the 2021-22 academic year on Monday in the Temple Independent School.
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said registration will be available online for the remainder of the month.
“Temple ISD offers full pre-K at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy,” Hernandez said in a news release. “To qualify, students must be at least 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet one or more of the following criteria: educational disadvantage, limited English proficiency, be the child of an active-duty armed services member, be in foster care of homelessness.”
Meanwhile, full-day kindergarten programs are available across the district’s eight elementary campuses — Cater, Hector P. Garcia, Jefferson, Kennedy-Powell, Raye-Allen, Scott, Thornton and Western Hills — for students aged five years and older.
“The first part of the registration process begins on the Temple ISD website, www.tisd.org, by clicking on the ‘enrollment’ button,” Hernandez said. “Once this step is completed, the parent can call the campus to schedule and appointment to come in person and bring the required documentation.”
Required documentation includes the student’s birth certificate, proof of address, immunization record, social security card and a legal guardian’s photo identification. Proof of eligibility also may be required for pre-K enrollment, according to Temple ISD.
“Families who need access to technology can schedule an appointment with the campus to come in-person and complete the online information,” Hernandez said.