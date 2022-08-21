More rain relief is expected in Central Texas.
Temple received some rain Sunday morning as .23 inches was recorded.
The rain was recorded just before noon at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
It was the most rainfall the city received since Friday when .33 inches was recorded.
The National Weather Service said rain is likely most of this week and expected to bring some relief to drought-stricken Texas.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night through Saturday.
Today is expected to be wet with rain expected before 10 a.m., and showers and a possible thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. More storms are expected after 1 p.m., some of which could produce heavy rain. A high near 84 is expected. Wind will be 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible, the National Weather Service said.
There is a 60% chance of rain tonight and Tuesday.
By Tuesday night, rain chances decrease to 30% with party cloudy skies and a low near 72.
On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The high will be near 88.
On Wednesday might, there is a 20% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies and a low around 71.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
The weekend will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures expected in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of rain Friday with a high near 91 and a low near 74.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast Saturday, which will be sunny with a high near 93.