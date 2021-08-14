Temple ISD trustees will decide whether to call for a Nov. 2 election for a proposed $184.9 million bond package during a special school board meeting Monday night.
The proposed bond package, if approved, would be split into two propositions — $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities, and $6.6 million for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
The package, which includes building a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant, adding 14 classrooms to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements, was heavily favored by residents, according to a TISD survey completed by stakeholders.
During three recent meetings with community members, district officials narrowed down proposed projects based on input from participants as well as an online survey.
“We had 200-plus respondents and it wasn’t even close,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “The reduced scope package showed an average rating of 4.7 on a 5-point scale, while the reduced projects package (for $179.9 million) came out at 2.0.”
Five projects — transportation service center improvements, Temple High fine arts auditorium improvements, security camera upgrades and perimeter fencing additions — were restricted to fewer enhancements under the reduced scope package.
Seven projects — including ninth-grade parking lot resurfacing and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center fine arts auditorium improvements — were excluded under the reduced projects package, according to Temple ISD information.
Ott said favorability toward the reduced scope package, which would increase Temple ISD’s tax rate by 13.6 cents per $100 valuation, showed administrators the community sees a majority of the projects as necessary because of future growth in the district.
On Monday, Brittany Norman, Robert York, Shajjia Ahmed, Terris Goodwin, Kirbi Barbosa, Carlos Barbosa and Daniel Mungia — citizen representatives with deep ties to the Temple ISD community — will propose to trustees that the projects are needed when they detail during the meeting how the proposed package would benefit the district.
Ott highlighted how this diverse group of residents was actively involved throughout the three citizen advisory committee meetings held on June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
“They already have booked the board room to practice, so they’re not messing around,” he said. “They’re going to go through each project … and they’re chopping it up by how they want to present it among each other.”
Under this bond package, a homeowner’s annual tax rate, for a home with a $200,000 valuation, would cost $250 annually, according to district information.
“We really tried to go through this process as transparent, honest and responsive to the community as possible … to see if they say this (bond) is really what they want,” Ott said. “It’s the best way to do it.”
Temple resident Mary Jane Roach previously told the Telegram that voters should be in favor of a bond.
“These are the things we’ve got to do,” she said. “My understanding is that we have 11 new subdivisions that are approved. With the growth of those subdivisions we’ve got to have schools. I don’t really see that we have a choice. It’s got to be done and we’ve got to keep pace.”