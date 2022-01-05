A Belton man was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication Tuesday after he was charged with stealing money and lottery tickets from a store where he worked.
Said Hniguira, 37, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskieof the 426th District Courton a charge of fraud – claiming a lottery prize between $200 and $10,000, a third-degree felony, and burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Part of his sentencing includes that he remain at the Bell County Jail until he is transported to a Texas Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Program. Hniguira also has to pay restitution for his crimes as well as court and attorney’s cost.
Officers with the Belton Police Department responded to Nomad’s Convenience Store, 2502 Lake Road, to employee theft of lottery tickets, which led to an investigation by the criminal investigation unit of the department, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously told the Telegram.
According to an arrest affidavit, Hniguira was fired from his job at Nomad’s for suspicion of theft, and a criminal trespass was issued against him on Sept. 21, 2019.
On Oct. 10, 2019, the affidavit said, Hniguira came back after closing time and took money from the cash box.
Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed the owner closed the store and locked up. A short time later, Hniguira used keys to open the door, shut down the alarm, and took money from a box as well as lottery tickets.
The owner told police there was between $700 and $1,000 in the box. The exact amount of lottery tickets taken was unknown, the affidavit said.
Police believe Hniguira copied the store’s key without permission.