ROCKDALE — A woman’s claim that a Rockdale Police officer used excessive force against her is under investigation, Police Chief Jerry Meadors said Tuesday.
Brittany Lopez said an officer in his 20s handcuffed her and intentionally slammed her on the ground.
The officer disputes that version of events, according to Meadors. The name of the officer wasn’t released by press time Tuesday.
Although Rockdale Police officers don’t have body cameras, the reported incident was caught on in-car video and on audio, he said. Both of those sources will be carefully checked since the claim is serious enough to be investigated, Meadors said.
There was no reason for the traffic stop, Meadors said. Instead, Lopez was arrested because she refused to guarantee she would appear in court. The officer said Lopez fell on the sidewalk after he tried to put her in the patrol car.
Lopez also claims the officer threatened her with a Taser.
The officer is still on active duty until all evidence is reviewed, Meadors said.
If there is validity to Lopez’s claims, then the case against the officer will be turned over to the Texas Rangers and the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, he said. Any behavior like that Lopez described would be against Rockdale Police Department’s policies, the chief said.