BELTON — A low-cost family Christmas event is planned for Saturday.
The Christmas on the Farm event, sponsored by Temple-based Aware Central Texas, will be at the Bell County Expo Center’s exhibition area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be about 40 activities for kids, including hay rides and hay mazes, face painting, pedal tractor and stick horse races, crafts, cowgirl makeovers, games and entertainment. There will be special appearances by the Grinch, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Admission is 50 cents per person, or $2 per family. The various booths and activities will require tickets, which will cost 50 cents each. Tickets are available at the event.
Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a collective response to those who have experienced violence and trauma in Central Texas. A 24-hour hotline is available by calling 254-813-0968.