A Belton teen was indicted by a grand jury on a felony assault charge last week after police say he played a part in the shooting of his barber’s roommate.
Genaro Bentura Zavala III, 18, was indicted April 20 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police Department Detective John Henry Dominguez, officers responded to a gunshot wound call on Jan. 13 at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Road.
“Residents had called 911 when an unknown person had contacted the residents at their back door saying he had been shot,” Dominguez said in the affidavit. “Officers arrived at the complex and eventually located the victim … who had been shot in the leg and was actively bleeding.”
The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, “where he underwent life-saving surgery and was unable to tell officers what had led to … getting shot,” the affidavit said.
Dominguez interviewed the man’s roommate, who told them he and the man shared the house, and the roommate gave Zavala a haircut earlier in the day while two other males accompanied him.
The roommate stated he and his girlfriend left to go to a store and came home to find the man shot and bleeding near the apartment.
Once the man woke from surgery, he was interviewed by detectives and told them that after his roommate left, Zavala went out the apartment’s back door and came back with the two other males who were at the apartment earlier.
“All three came in, and one of them had a gun,” Dominguez said in the affidavit. “One of them then told (the man) to give him his money. (The man) stated he began to fight them, and the one with the gun dropped it. The other male picked up the gun and shot at (him) twice. One bullet hit (him) in the leg, and the other missed. (The man) was also struck in the head with the gun.”
A photo lineup was shown to the man, and he identified Zavala as the person who allegedly let the shooter in the apartment for the alleged robbery.
The man also told police that Zavala “did not bring the gun into the apartment nor did he shoot (him), but he was the one who let the shooter into the apartment for the attempted robbery,” Dominguez said.
The two other males have been identified by police as juveniles, Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“As with all juvenile offenders, the cases are referred to the Bell County Juvenile Probation to determine the course of action that is taken with them,” she said.
Zavala was held at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $160,000.