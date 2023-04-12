The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Isabelle Smith as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre is upset when Carlen Gilseth as Vice Principal Doug Panch yells at her when he is giving instructions about the spelling bee during the dress rehearsal for the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Temple Civic Theater  on Tuesday April 11, 2023.

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

In a showdown between six champions battling shyness, puberty and some very tough words, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens Friday for a seven-show run at the Temple Civic Theatre.