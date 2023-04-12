In a showdown between six champions battling shyness, puberty and some very tough words, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens Friday for a seven-show run at the Temple Civic Theatre.
The musical centers around an eclectic lot of sixth-graders vying to become Putnam County’s top speller. Although their goal is the same — to walk away with bragging rights — they are eager to compete for very different reasons.
Olive, a sweet but shy 10-year-old, brings her best friend to the competition — her dictionary. William Barfee tries to use his “magic foot” to take a victory, and former champion Chip is struggling with his new-found hormonal changes in life.
Leaf is unconvinced that he’s smart enough to be a formidable challenger in the competition; overachiever Marcy is disappointed by her consistent success; and politically aware Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre only wants to impress her gay dads.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” runs Friday through Sunday this weekend and April 20-23. Friday through Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The show features upbeat music, experienced actors and a few local celebrity spellers.
“It is a true delight to bring this fantastic musical to our community,” said Natasha Tolleson, artistic director of the TCT. “The company is made up of such talented performers. This show is indeed a treat for all Central Texas theatergoers.”
The production features Sidney Lowell as Olive Otrovsky, Brian Joyce as William Barfee, Martha Satterwhite as Rona Perretti, Isabelle Smith as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Alex Clardy as Chip Tolentino, Clyde Ciupek as Leaf Coneybear, Moe Malone as Marcy Parks, Daniel Clark as Mitch Mahoney, and Carlen Gilseth as Douglas Panch,
Many of the performers in “Spelling Bee” are professional actors and veteran performers. Smith, for instance, is a Seattle transplant who attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and decided to call Central Texas home. She just completed her master’s degree in theater at Regent University.
“Logainne is very focused on spelling and loves to be perfect,” she said of her character. “She loves politics and has aspirations of becoming a future president. Her platform? She wants to give 10-year-olds the right to vote.”
“Logainne wants to stand up for the little guys in the world,” Smith said. “She is the youngest speller in the contest.”
Lowell, who portrays Olive, also is a veteran of the community theater.
“This is my third production at the Temple Civic Theatre, but I’ve been doing plays in Killeen and the Austin area,” the Georgetown resident said.
“Olive is a great speller, but not so much in real life,” she said with a grin. “Olive has a big arc in the show — she’s super shy and anxious, but she comes into her own and gains confidence. She has a lot of fun.”
“In the show, the spellers all come from different schools to vie for the county championship,” Lowell said. “They all won bees at their respective schools. They are truly a group of super-smart misfits who are outcasts in their schools. The competition gives them the chance to show off their skills.”
Malone, a Belton High School grad who lives in Temple, has been involved in multiple shows in Temple, Killeen, Austin and Waco. The veteran actress also serves as musical theater director at Academie Musique of Central Texas.
“My character — Marcy — is a perfect child,” Malone said. “She speaks six languages, and she will get a chance to show that during the performance.”
Malone also will sing a solo and provide some dancing entertainment during the production.
“I think ‘Spelling Bee’ teaches us not to take life too seriously and to find enjoyment in the little things,” she said.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://centraltexastickets.com/organizations/temple-civic-theatre.