A Central Texas cowboy poet will be the featured presenter at the Books for Lunch event scheduled Wednesday.
Jim Cathey of Marlin will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor board room of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
“He is an entertaining and insightful fellow you will enjoy hearing,” Don Stiles, director of the Temple Literacy Council, said in a news release.
Following the program, the literacy council will host a come-and-go reception around the corner and down the hall in the McLane Room. The reception will be from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The purpose of the reception is to honor current and former students and tutors, Books for Lunch presenters and all supporters of the council over the years, the release said.