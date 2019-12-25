Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Marshall and his wife, Alison, have lived in Temple just a few months, but they wanted to be of service to the community on Christmas Day.
“We’re new to the area but we wanted to give back,” said Marshall, a 36-year-old meteorologist with the 3d Weather Squadron at Fort Hood.
The Marshalls, along with dozens of other community members, volunteered Wednesday at Feed My Sheep as the agency provided meals to homeless and other community members.
Mike Lawson, director of food programs at Feed My Sheep, said the agency was prepared to serve up to 300 meals Wednesday.
“Today is a special day. Christmas and Thanksgiving are two big days of the year,” Lawson said. “We have lots of extra people here. The community pours out to help on these special holiday events.”
Gift bags — with a pair of socks, a knit hat, a toothbrush and toothpaste — were handed out to each person served at the community meal.
George Harrison, an Austin area man who had been in Temple about a week, sat in the Feed My Sheep dining room and ate a meal consisting of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and a bread pudding dessert.
“It’s a good meal and I’m glad to have it,” he said.
A few chairs down, Belton resident Guadalupe Munoz and a companion enjoyed their holiday meals.
“They give a lot of food,” she said. “It’s good.”
Emily Hugo, a 2014 Belton High School graduate and property management employee, arrived with her parents, Holly and Gary Hugo, at noon to volunteer for the meal.
Hugo, 23, and her mother handed out to-go meals in lunch bags that had a sandwich and snacks.
“It definitely makes me appreciative of everything that I grew up with,” she said. “It makes me feel good that I can help other people, and I’m in that place to be able to do that.”
Gary Hugo, 63, of Temple, said his family wanted to participate in church outreach on Christmas Day.
“We had Christmas with our family last night,” the occupational therapist said Wednesday afternoon. “And we wanted to spend Christmas Day giving back to others. We made sack lunches and brought them here. We just wanted to provide outreach in the community.”