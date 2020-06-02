A 33-year-old Temple woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Lydia Brynn Christensen pleaded guilty to one count each in U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske’s courtroom, a Waco federal court news release said.
A federal search warrant on Aug. 30, 2019, at Christensen’s residence turned up a cellphone which, after a search, revealed numerous images and videos of child pornography, the release said. Many communications on the phone showed Christensen received and sent child pornography.
Christensen was arrested Nov. 7, 2019, and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 7 before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco.
The FBI and the Temple Police Department Special Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.