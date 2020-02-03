BELTON — The humming and buzzing of construction equipment digging into the earth emanated from the corner of East Street and First Avenue early Monday morning.
Construction crews are working on a slate of improvements — including new sidewalks and better parking — for East Street in downtown Belton. Construction on the $495,337 project started Jan. 6, according to the city.
“The East Street Sidewalk Project is an extension of the downtown beautification efforts, which have made Central Avenue so much more appealing,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “These enhancements are possible because of the partnership between the city and the Belton Economic Development Corp.”
Gatesville-based TTG Utilities is working on the East Street project, which the Belton EDC is funding.
The work is focused on East Street between Central and First avenues.
The project can be broken down into two parts — the east and west.
The double curb and angled-in parking along the west side of the street near McWha Book Store will be improved. The angled-in parking will transition to parallel parking. The double curb will remain because it is part of the store’s structure.
Along the east side, the sidewalk will be leveled. Currently, it is higher than the curb. Parallel parking is already enforced on that side of East Street.
Other improvements include making the East Street-First Avenue intersection a four-way stop and installing crosswalks there; repainting the city-owned parking for a better traffic flow; and adding bicycle and motorcycle parking.
East Street businesses will remain open during construction.
“Don’t mind the construction, we are still open,” Arusha Coffee Co. wrote on Facebook this weekend. “Who’s ready for the makeover our sidewalk is about to get?!”
Points expects the improvements to be completed before July 4, when the city hosts its Independence Day bash.