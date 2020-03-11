A Salado couple is in high spirits despite being quarantined since last Thursday when 21 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.
Janice Means, 83, and Victor Means, 86, were moved from the ship to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The couple had planned to visit San Francisco, Hawaii and Mexico on their cruise before the coronavirus interrupted the trip.
“We’re extremely active normally, and we stayed busy the whole time we were on the ship,” Janice said. “We were exercising, dancing, playing cards, reading or watching movies.”
Janice said their quarantine is progressing well, noting how they have been very well cared for.
“It’s a nice hotel on the base … We have a large room and a full bath,” Janice said. “We have a microwave and a refrigerator, and they are bringing our meals three times a day … They’re taking care of us,” Janice said.
Janice joked how she and her husband — who are required to wear masks when they answer their hotel door — are making the most out of this experience, and relying on their great sense of humor in the process.
“We really enjoy being in each other’s company fortunately, and everybody’s not that lucky,” Janice said. “We’re keeping our family and close friends informed that we’re doing well and still enjoy each other’s company. We have a good sense of humor so we’re working at it.”
Janice and Victor said they expect to be quarantined for an additional 14 days. Although they are unable to leave their rooms, the couple hopes to be given some time outside in the hotel’s courtyard in the coming days.
“We’re not allowed to leave the room at all but we are hoping that maybe in two days or longer that we may be able to go out in the courtyard for a walk. But we remain six feet away from any other people,” Janice said.
But Victor says there are plenty of activities to occupy the couple’s time.