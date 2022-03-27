Raye Virginia Allen knew she was a blessed woman. That’s why she turned to a life of service that helped spark creativity in others.
Funeral services are pending at Christ Episcopal Church, Temple, for Allen, 92, who died Sunday.
Whatever she accomplished, she wanted to do more, give more and help more, said her daughter, also named Raye Virginia “Ginger” Allen.
“She felt she was given so much that it was her duty to give more,” Ginger Allen said. “She always said she never did enough. I would tell her, ‘Mom, if I could do just one thing you did in your life, I would feel worthy.’ She never felt worthy. She loved everything in Temple; she said she had to make a difference in her community.”
Allen’s influence stretched deep into her hometown of Temple, across Texas and, then, in Washington, D.C., where she hit her stride as a founding trustee of the American Folklife Center at The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Among her many accomplishments, she was co-founder of the Cultural Activities Center in 1958, considered the oldest multi-disciplinary arts center in Texas; author of an award-winning book; and a cultural historian who valued hand-crafted artifacts and long-forgotten stories.
Born in Temple, the only child of Irvin and Vivian Arnold McCreary, Allen spent her early girlhood in Gatesville during the Great Depression, where her father was a bank president.
In 1935, the family moved to Temple, where her father headed the Farmer’s State Bank, the only Temple bank to remain solvent during the economic hardships. The move was risky, but McCreary had the instinct of a banker and the soul of an optimist.
“My father had been interested in Temple for a long time. He always thought it had a great future,” Allen said in a 2005 interview.
Allen learned about community service from her parents, who used their position and influence to help the struggling community.
A 1947 graduate of Temple High School, Allen then earned a bachelor’s degree in the Plan II Honors Program, graduating in 1952. She eventually earned a graduate degree in American Studies and began work on a doctorate.
After her 1951 marriage to Henry Kiper “H.K.” Allen Sr. (1926-2005), they settled in Temple, where he was a banker and she, a homemaker and mother of three. The Allens remained active in Christ Episcopal Church and in many civic and social organizations.
By the mid-1950s, Temple and Bell County were flourishing with a population spurt and new businesses. Nora Lee Wendland (1896-1988), a classically trained violinist who was then president of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs, envisioned a “Festival of the Arts” to draw men, women and children to an arts festival.
Allen, a generation younger, chaired the first annual “Festival of Arts” in 1958 and kept the activities rolling as it grew in participation. It was so successful, that within a year the event had morphed into the Cultural Activities Center, with Allen and Wendland taking early leadership roles.
The CAC gathered a wide range of artists who found support and patronage with Allen and her friends.
Using her formidable contacts to raise funds for the CAC building in the mid-1970s, Allen tapped into a longtime family friend, Nancy Hanks (1927-1983), the Rockefeller Brothers Fund study director and later director of the National Endowment for the Arts. Hanks’ father was a boyhood friend of Allen’s father in Gatesville.
That completed, Allen could have rested on her laurels, but she didn’t.
Using her graduate studies at the University of Texas as a springboard, she wrote a biography, “Gordon Conway: Fashioning a New Woman” about a flapper-era woman artist and designer who was born in Cleburne.
However, publication seemed stymied because of the cost of producing the many colored illustrations. Allen’s longtime friend Stanley Marcus (1905-2002) of the Neiman Marcus Department Store intervened with the University of Texas Press. The heavily illustrated book received the 1998 Liz Carpenter Women’s History Award from the Texas State Historical Association and the best non-fiction award from the Writers’ League of Texas.
For the nation’s 200th anniversary of the American Revolution, she served on its Texas bicentennial commission, where she developed national guidelines for the USA official “Bicentennial City” designation. She served on the boards of the Briscoe Center for American History, McDonald Observatory and the Texas State Historical Association.
When Allen’s husband was appointed vice president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank in Washington, D.C., she found new areas for service. That’s where her longtime friendship with Salado native Liz Carpenter (1920-2010), former press secretary to Lady Bird Johnson, was parlayed into many more places to get involved. Among them was the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in D.C., where Allen was a founding trustee.
Proud of her connections to her alma mater, she was appointed to the University of Texas Centennial Commission and 125th Commission.
After many years in D.C., the Allens returned to Temple and their Green Oaks farm, but she didn’t rest. The Allens in 1998 donated the land to Temple ISD for the Raye-Allen Elementary School as the South Temple area once comprised by McCreary ancestral land started to develop.
Allen remained a vocal advocate for civil rights and equal justice her entire life. During her final years in Temple, she supported the Jeff Hamilton Reading Club and other projects to bolster education, especially among the disadvantaged and the disenfranchised.
Ginger Allen said her mother felt so strongly about civil rights, that she wants some of her ashes to be sprinkled on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., the site of the brutal beatings of civil rights marchers during the first march for voting rights in 1965.
Ginger said she intends to follow her mother’s wishes.