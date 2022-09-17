Development of Temple’s Georgetown Railroad Trail is now going full steam ahead after the approval of a contract last week.
An agreement to design phase one of the project was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council at its meeting Thursday.
City officials have been working on the project since the 6.2 miles of railroad right of way was acquired in 2011. Designs for the first phase of the project will cost $217,500 and be done by Temple-based engineers Kasberg, Patrick & Associates.
When a grant was approved for the project last year, Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said the project was a step to connect between Temple and Belton by trail.
“This is the first step of a connectivity thing that is going to go a long, long way toward connecting the two towns and we will be able to ride long distances,” Long said. “I used rails to trails in Washington, D.C., for many years … and it is such a great re-use of an essentially abandoned property.”
The first phase of the project will include a trail that goes from South 31st Street to Raye-Allen Elementary School, using the Georgetown Railroad right of way.
Officials said the first section of trail will be about 12,000 linear feet, or more than 2.2 miles, long.
The second phase of the project is expected to go further west, from where the railroad intersects with 31st Street to the MK&T bridge.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the project’s second phase is likely to cost $3 million to complete due to increased material costs and a longer section of trail. She said this section also would include the restoration of the MK&T bridge, a steel truss bridge that is more than 100 years old.
Officials said the remainder of the railroad is in Belton, though it is still owned by Temple.
“The city of Temple owns railroad right of way that is located in the city of Belton,” Nowlin said. “Staff is in active discussions with the Belton leadership on the route and configuration of future phases leading onward from the MK&T bridge. The ultimate vision is for the two cities to collaborate in the creation of a regional trail connection.”
Nowlin said the trail’s design will see a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail constructed alongside the existing railroad line.
Officials hope the proposed trail would not only create a new space for cyclists and pedestrians, but also a safe path to Raye Allen Elementary School for students. The long trail, officials said, also could have an impact on reducing trips by car.
Preservation of the railroad, an important element in the city’s history, also is one of the reasons given for the project by city staff.
Engineers for the project expect the first phase’s design to be completed by April 2023, with the bid for construction to be issued that summer.
Once construction starts on the project, officials estimate it will take about seven months to complete the first phase.
Full funding for the trail was part of a proposed parks bond in 2020 that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, officials said they didn’t think it was time to ask residents to increase their tax rates.
Instead of funding the project through a bond, officials have turned to other sources, such as grants.
Last year in June, the city received a $1.4 million grant through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization that will fund most of the project’s first phase.
In 2020, when the bond was first proposed, Long said she was excited for the project.
“I’ve worked on the Georgetown Railroad Trail for about 15 years,” Long said. “I had black hair when I started. I want to ride on that trail, on my bicycle, before I die.”