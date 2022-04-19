Temple Police have recovered about $60,000 in stolen property, including a Bobcat skid-steer reported stolen last week.
The items were recovered in the area of Sixth Street and Avenue F after detectives were able to secure a search warrant, the police department said in a news release.
Belton Police Department also responded and located a trailer that was stolen from their agency, the release said.
“The recovery of the stolen items will likely lead to the closure of at least four cases across the Temple/Belton area,” the release said.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.