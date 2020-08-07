The Bell County Jail is restricting the intake of inmates while at least 100 offenders are quarantined because they were exposed to COVID-19, officials said Friday.
People arrested for misdemeanor or nonviolent offenses are not being accepted because of space issues, Deputy Chief Chuck Cox said.
“That’s why we are out of space,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said, adding that it’s an issue to keep the inmates and jailers safe.
Currently, the jail has about 800 inmates.
Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom explained what happens when the department arrests someone who has a warrant or who commits a misdemeanor offense. Law enforcement departments are required to get warrants for the offenders, but when they call the Bell County attorney’s office to confirm the warrant exists, it isn’t confirmed. The only option an officer has is to let the offender go because the jail won’t accept them.
“We are greatly hindered by this. We took this job to protect and serve,” Newsom said. “I’m handcuffed just like an inmate now.”
Lange said there is no agreement with another jail to take excess Bell County offenders.
If an officer gets a warrant for an arrest, that officer calls a dispatcher at the Communication Center to confirm it. However, currently there is no confirmation for misdemeanor or nonviolent offenders, Lange said. A citation can be issued for a traffic ticket or something of that nature but, in most cases, the alleged offender is told to leave and take care of the issue before an arrest occurs.
If a warrant is issued and accepted, most of the alleged offenders get a personal recognizance bond that will be addressed when it is possible, County Attorney Jim Nichols said.
Sometimes the County Attorney’s Office is the one called to confirm a warrant if the offender is from out-of-state or is a danger to others, he said.
Inmates quarantined
The quarantine action comes after between 100 and 200 jail inmates are quarantined because they were exposed to COVID-19, Lange said.
Lange didn’t know exactly how many inmates have the virus, but he said it was less than 10.
“Technically, we’ve all been exposed,” Lange said.
Seven inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, Sgt. Robert Reinhard, sheriff’s department spokesman, said.
The inmates do all the jail cleaning, Lange said. They are given cleaning supplies to clean their areas and do a good job when they clean, he said.
Inmates are provided with masks if they want them, Lange said. There is no way social distancing can be done because of space limitations. Each pod has four inmates. If the jail observed social distancing, each cell would only have one inmate, Lange said.
Temple lawyer Michael White said defendants’ attorneys were not allowed into the jail Friday.
An associate of attorney Bobby Barina had a meeting with a jail client that was canceled Friday, Barina said.
Lange said the county has to allow inmates to communicate with their attorneys. However, many of them use the virtual system.
White said the monitors used for virtual communication aren’t working in more than half of the pods.