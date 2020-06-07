Temple Police officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at Club Heavy, 806 East French Avenue, according a news release.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:40 a.m. and found a black male with multiple gunshot wounds, said police spokesman Cody Weems.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with serious injuries, Weems said.
A second shots-fired call occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street after several shots were heard, the release said.
Both cases are currently under investigation. Anyone with additional information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.