Cadets and senior members from the Temple-based Bell County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol got to experience a simulated helicopter flight during a recent visit to Fort Hood.
The group of 10 cadets and four senior members visited the UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook simulators on June 3.
“The cadets have been learning concepts of aerodynamics and flight through their Aerospace Program lessons, and were shown how helicopters and their flight controls work, and the differences between them and fixed-wing aircraft,” the Civil Air Patrol said in a news release.
Each cadet took the copilot’s seat and was able to operate a flight in the Blackhawk and Chinook simulators. Cadets took off from the airport and flew around the local area and landed the simulator with the assistance of the simulator instructors.
Maj. Brad Whitacre, the squadron commander, said the simulator visit will aid cadets.
“This helps every cadet practically apply the theory taught in their aerospace books, introducing them to the many career fields available in the world of aviation,” he said in a news release. “Events like this motivate cadets to expand their horizons and attracts new members to join our Civil Air Patrol Team.”