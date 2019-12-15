BELTON — The Central Texas Hunter and Jumper Association 2019 Final Horse Show finished up Sunday at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Beverly Manroe, show manager, said about 75 riders from age 7-65 were competing. The younger riders did the lower jumps and the older riders the higher ones, she said. She compared the overall competition level to Little League Baseball.
Cassie Shumate of Salado, a trainer, said she brought seven of her students, each one of them riding in a different division. She trains at Box T Performance Horses, owned by her mother, Teri Swanson.
“So far one of my riders was champion, two were reserve, and the show’s not over yet,” Shumate said early Sunday afternoon.
Amelia Larkin, 11, of Austin rode her horse, Bentley, in the Pony Working Division.
“I don’t think we got anything, but I felt good about my ride,” she said.
She’s been riding him since June, she said, and is the daughter of Penny and Jim Larkin. Dean and Mary Steele of Temple are her grandparents. Amelia’s been riding horses since she was six years old, she said.
“I’ve been doing it so long it’s not really that hard,” she said. “I practice three times a week.”
Mea Fuller, 14, the daughter of Audrey and David Fuller of Belton, said she placed on Rubix in the Green Working Division and would be riding in two more events.
“I love just the thrill of going over fences and being able to feel like I’ve accomplished a lot,” she said. “If you have a bad round, let it go over your shoulder and do it better the next time.”
Josie Jones, 14, the daughter of Amy and Eric Jones of Salado, rode Daisy in the Beginner Rider Division but didn’t know if she placed. She’s been riding about two years, and said Daisy is a good horse.
“I just like having a bond with horses,” she said. “They want to do it and it’s cool to see them. It’s just cool. My goal is to train my yearling to jump around three feet and do bigger shows.”