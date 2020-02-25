The bond for a suspect in the December 2018 brutal murder of a 20-month-old child was raised to $3 million.
Shawn Vincent Boniello, also known Shayla Angelina Boniello, of Rockdale, was indicted Dec. 3, 2018, for the death of 20-month-old Patricia “Annie” Rader.
The bond was raised by 20th District Judge John W. Youngblood. Boniello initially had no bond set, but his bond was set at $750,000 in January.
When asked why the bond was raised to $3 million, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said, “The district judge apparently reconsidered his initial decision and raised the bond. Thereafter, the defense and I were informed of his decision.”
Rachel Bond, Annie’s aunt, said she is glad the bond wasn’t lowered as Boniello’s attorneys requested.
“Hopefully, this will get us one step closer to going to pretrial,” she said.
Pretrial for Boniello is set for March 5.
Boniello reportedly admitted he punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Annie until she didn’t move. That “squeeze” reportedly lasted about three minutes. Boniello admitted he wrapped his arms around her and squeezed until she didn’t move anymore, a probable cause affidavit said. He told officers he was angry and frustrated when he killed Annie.
Annie died in the home of her custodial grandfather, which is where Boniello lived, too.
Torrey’s office will seek the death penalty if Boniello is convicted of capital murder.