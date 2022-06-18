Some federal, state and municipal government offices, including Temple, will be closed Monday in observance of the new national Juneteenth holiday, which takes place today.
Temple offices will be among those local entities that will be closed Monday, although officials said its solid waste department will still operate.
Government offices in Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood also will be closed Monday.
Belton officials said the city would not be closed for the holiday, with all of its offices open.
Bell County offices also will be open Monday, spokesman James Stafford said.