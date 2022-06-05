BELTON — McKenzie Costel, 19, of McKinney was a big winner in the four-day Texas Junior Angus Association Show that ended Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
She won the Champion Bred and Owned Bull, Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Champion Intermediate Bred and Owned Heifer, and Premier Exhibitor titles. On top of that, she became president of the association at its Saturday night banquet.
“I’ve been doing this since the seventh grade,” she said while loading up her animals on Sunday afternoon. “I was in the FFA.”
She’ll be going to open shows in Fort Worth, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Mo. She said she gets a lot of help from her mom, Tracy Johns, and her stepdad, Terry Johns.
She’ll be a sophomore at Texas A&M this fall and hopes to one day open a livestock feed company with her family.
“Agriculture raises the best kids,” she said. “I think there’s no better way for kids to grow up.”
She had high praise for the Angus breed.
“They call Angus the business breed for a reason,” she said. “They are some of the best cattle to raise, not only commercially but also for show cattle.”
Everyone who competed well at the state show will compete at the national show this summer in Kansas City, she said.
Payton Alexander, 15, the daughter of Michael and Margaret Alexander of Glen Rose, brought three animals to the show. She placed second in Bred and Owned Heifer, first with her smaller heifer in Owned Heifer and second with her biggest heifer in another class.
She plans to compete in the nationals in July. After that she plans to make some other major shows, including Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
Her family has a small pasture for working her show animals and about 30 acres for their retired show cows.
“Our plan is to be able to have as good genetics as possible, and start raising our own show stock, to show and sell,” she said.
She’s been active in 4-H and FFA, and became the show’s first vice president this year. After she graduates from high school, she said, she wants to major in agricultural communications at Texas Tech University.
“I want to work in nutrition as an agriculture sales rep,” she said.
“I truly do believe that Angus is the best breed,” she said. “There are so many good qualities about them and also they are easy-keeping calves.”
The breed has the highest ratings in the meat industry, she said.
“We do hold our quality of beef to a high level,” she said.