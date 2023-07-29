The inaugural class of Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus will hit the books, lecture halls and hospitals next week.
Forty BCM students will report for class Monday at the Baylor Scott & White educational complex on the medical center’s Temple campus.
“The students were here this week for orientation and to prepare for the upcoming year,” said Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, the lead clinical innovation officer for BSW and the regional dean of the Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus. Arroliga also serves as BSW’s chief academic officer in charge of research and education.
“Baylor College of Medicine is one medical college with two campuses,” he said. “There will be a total of 226 new medical students, and 40 of those will be in Temple. Eventually, there will be 160 medical students at the Temple campus year round.”
Arroliga said the two BCM campuses will follow the same curriculum. In addition to lectures and classes, the students will get involved in clinical experiences early in their medical education process.
“This process is more than just learning medicine,” Dr. Arroliga said. “We also teach the students the importance of interacting with people. That’s a priority.”
Arroliga said an ongoing shortage of medical personnel has become an issue in Texas and across America.
“There is a need for more doctors in the community — the state has a significant shortage — and it is our responsibility to train medical students,” he said. “Eighty-five to 90% of Baylor College of Medicine students are from Texas, and we hope to educate them and keep them in the state.”
Baylor College of Medicine announced in 2021 that it would be opening a Temple campus in the summer of 2023 in facilities currently used by Texas A&M’s medical school.
“As a health care system, Baylor Scott & White can accommodate three medical schools,” he said. “We now have the TCU medical school in Fort Worth, Texas A&M in Dallas and Baylor College of Medicine in Temple. There are more than 400 medical students in the three colleges affiliated with BSW.”
Arroliga said Baylor Scott & White plans to add more educational facilities at the Temple campus to help meet the future needs of Baylor College of Medicine.
“We plan to continue modifying our facility to provide students with the best education possible,” he said. “BCM and BSW will continue to partner with Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Baylor University to help improve the wellbeing of the Central Texas community.”
“This is going to be a combined effort between two of America’s finest institutions,” he said. “Baylor College of Medicine is one of the top medical schools in the nation, and Baylor Scott & White is a top medical system.”
Arroliga emphasized that the path to becoming a physician can be a long journey. After four years of college and four years of medical school, there are three to seven years of residency. Then, there is additional education needed for those wanting to specialize in a particular medical field. Becoming a surgeon also requires additional training.
“System wide, Baylor Scott & White will have 400 medical students, plus about 960 medical residents,” he said. “In all, we have about 1,500 people getting a medical education.”
Baylor College of Medicine students at the Temple campus will also train at the Temple VA and McLane Children’s Medical Center.
For about a year, Temple will be home to two medical schools. According to Dee Dee Grays, a spokesperson for Texas A&M Health, A&M will graduate its last students from the local hospital in May 2024.