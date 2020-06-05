FORT HOOD — It has been four years since a vehicle rollover accident killed eight soldiers and a cadet, and injured three others on Fort Hood. However, the Army is still not disclosing findings of its crash investigation.
The nine died June 2, 2016, when their truck overturned in a flash flood while the vehicle was crossing Owl Creek in a Fort Hood training area.
Those who died were Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez; Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, 27, of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; Florida residents Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, 22, of Milton, and Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, 23, of Palmetto; Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, 19, of San Angelo; Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, 20, of Dunn, N.C.; Jersey City native Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, 21; Spc. Yingming Sun, 25, of Monterey Park, Calif.; and Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who was from Indiana.
There were two investigations — the unit investigation, which usually begins immediately, and an Army investigation. The unit investigation usually relies on witness statements of those involved, while the Army investigation includes details such as mechanical issues and any violations of Army regulations.
The original investigation, done by the unit, concluded the accident was caused by decisions made by Colonvazquez, the senior-ranking soldier who was on the training mission when the truck overturned.
The unit report, known as an Army Regulation 15-6, was conducted by the 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
The official Army report was conducted by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Ala., which is in charge of all official Army accident investigations, especially those resulting in the death of a soldier.
The Army’s investigation report was publicly released with black marker over 14 pages of text, covering the findings. The redactions left publicly unresolved who was at fault for the accident.
Colonvazquez’ friends — some of whom were accident survivors — and family have told FME News Service he was in no way responsible.
The Army sent its final answer to FME in September 2019, with the decision to leave information about the findings redacted.
The letter with the Army’s decision to leave findings redacted was signed by Nicholas M. Satriano, the assistant to the Army’s General Counsel. The General Counsel is designated by the Secretary of the Army to consider appeals under the Freedom of Information Act.
In a separate action in October 2019, the House Armed Services Committee and the House Oversight Committee requested a review of Army and Marine training accidents.
The General Accountability Office investigation will analyze accidents involving the two military services that operate the largest tactical vehicle fleets in the Department of Defense, said GAO spokesman Charles Young.
It is unclear whether this accident will be investigated and whether the Army’s redacted investigation findings could see the light of day, as the GAO spokesman stated the agency could not yet define the parameters of the investigation.
In previous stories, family members and survivors have raised many questions, including:
- Why did the Army fail to conduct solid interviews with some witnesses?
- How did the Army investigation handle discrepancies in the accounts of what happened?
- Is the Army blaming the staff sergeant?
- Who decided to conduct training during the heavy storm?
- Were training leaders aware of the flash flood warnings that morning?