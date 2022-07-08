Chili’s Restaurant at 3810 S. General Bruce Drive will open late Friday afternoon after a fire was reported at the eatery Thursday afternoon.
The restaurant was inspected by the Bell County Public Health District Friday morning, prior to the planned 4 p.m. reopening.
The fire was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. and the first Temple Fire & Rescue unit arrived four minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the north side of the building. All patrons and staff were evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.
No patrons or fire personnel were injured.
The fire was reported under control at 4:50 p.m. Temple fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as the improper discarding of smoking materials.